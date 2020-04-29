Rex Ryken is coming home.
The all-time leading receiver in Yankton High School football history will return to the turf at Crane-Youngworth Field, where he put up gaudy numbers in a standout career for the Bucks.
He’ll be wearing navy blue and gold, though, instead of red and black.
Ryken, a 2019 YHS graduate who stepped away from the sport during this school year, signed Wednesday to play football at Mount Marty College in Yankton.
The decision ends a whirlwind journey over the past year for Ryken.
“A lot has gone down for me,” he said following the signing ceremony at Cimpl Arena.
“I’m thankful for this opportunity to come here and play for Mount Marty.”
During his football career (he also competed in basketball, track and baseball) at YHS, Ryken caught 116 passes for 1,832 yards and 20 touchdowns — all of which rank first all-time in program history. He had 53 receptions for 813 yards and four scores during his senior season.
Ryken initially signed to play football at Dakota Wesleyan but left during fall camp and transferred to the University of South Dakota, where he spent the fall and spring semesters.
The opportunity to potentially come to Mount Marty and resume his football career was then presented to Ryken.
“I was really excited for it when I knew about it, and the coaches gave me an opportunity,” he said. “I’m just grateful to have a second chance at it.”
Ryken and the other recruits for Mount Marty’s first signing class will make their varsity debuts in 2021, when the Lancers join the Great Plains Athletic Conference — Mount Marty’s first league game will be a home game against Dakota Wesleyan.
Even though an actual game is still a year and a half away, Ryken said he is excited regardless to return to football.
“I was missing it, and thought this was the best place for me and best direction for me,” he said.
When he does take the field, the 6-foot-2 Ryken will give the Lancers a reliable pass-catcher (at whatever position he’s thrown into), according to head coach Mike Woodley.
“I thought his best quality was going after the ball,” Woodley said Wednesday.
“He was a bigger body out there. He bodied it up and used his body to his advantage.”
The time between now and when the fall semester begins at Mount Marty will enable Ryken to work hard to prepare himself for football again, he said.
“I’ll have to tune up my game and tune up my body to get myself into that kind of shape again,” Ryken added. “Even with the time off, I’ve tried to stay in shape.
“I always thought, I want to be ready if an opportunity came up.”
And it has, in his hometown.
When Mount Marty announced a year ago that it was adding a football program, it marked a return of college football to the Yankton athletic scene for the first time since 1984 (when Yankton College closed).
“The town will definitely support it,” Ryken said.
“They supported it on Friday nights and I think they’ll support it on Saturdays, too.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.