Bucks Fourth In Latest Poll
Yankton's Tyler Sohler, 10, looks for running room against the Aberdeen Central defense during their Eastern South Dakota Conference football game on Friday at Yankton's Crane-Youngworth Field. Yankton slipped to fourth in the South Dakota Media football poll, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks slipped one spot to fourth in the South Dakota Media Football Poll, announced Monday.

Yankton (4-4), which lost to Aberdeen Central on Friday, slipped behind the Golden Eagles in the rankings. Pierre (8-0) and Tea Area (7-1) remained first and second.

