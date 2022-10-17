The Yankton Bucks slipped one spot to fourth in the South Dakota Media Football Poll, announced Monday.
Yankton (4-4), which lost to Aberdeen Central on Friday, slipped behind the Golden Eagles in the rankings. Pierre (8-0) and Tea Area (7-1) remained first and second.
Yankton finishes the regular season against Huron on Thursday.
Here is a look at the other classes. This will be the last ranking for Class 11B and the nine-man classes, as those teams begin post-season play this week:
— Sioux Falls Jefferson (8-0) claimed the top spot in Class 11AA, as the top five teams remained unchanged.
— Dell Rapids (8-0) claimed the top spot in Class 11A. Beresford (6-2) passed Dakota Valley (6-2) for third after the Watchdogs topped Dakota Valley on Friday.
— Winner (8-0) retained the top spot in Class 11B, the only 11-man class with multiple undefeated teams at this point of the season. Elk Point-Jefferson (8-0) and Aberdeen Roncalli (8-0), ranked second and third, also take unbeaten records into the playoffs.
— All three unbeaten teams in Class 9AA received first place votes in the final poll, with Howard (8-0) drawing 17 of 20 to claim the top spot. Wall (8-0) drew two first place votes, while fourth-ranked Elkton-Lake Benton (8-0) drew the other. Parkston (7-1) received votes in the final poll.
— Warner (8-0) claimed 19 of 20 first place votes in Class 9A, with Gregory (7-1) drawing the other. Alcester-Hudson (7-1) finished fifth in the final poll.
— Herreid-Selby Area (8-0) drew 19 of 20 first place votes in Class 9B, with fellow unbeaten Hitchcock-Tulare (8-0) getting the other.
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 17 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Jefferson (20) 8-0 100 1
2. Harrisburg 7-1 79 2
3. O’Gorman 6-2 61 3
4. Lincoln 5-3 40 4
5. Brandon Valley 3-5 20 5
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (20) 8-0 100 1
2. Tea Area 7-1 80 2
3. Aberdeen Central 5-3 60 4
4. Yankton 4-4 39 3
5. Brookings 4-4 20 5
Receiving votes: Sturgis (4-4) 1.
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (20) 8-0 100 1
2. West Central 7-1 79 2
3. Beresford 6-2 61 4
4. Dakota Valley 6-2 32 3
5. Sioux Falls Christian 5-3 24 5
Receiving votes: Canton (4-4) 4.
Class 11B
1. Winner (20) 8-0 100 1
2. Elk Point-Jefferson 8-0 79 2
3. Aberdeen Roncalli 8-0 53 4
4. Mount Vernon-Plankinton 7-1 44 3
5. McCook Central-Montrose 7-1 21 5
Receiving votes: Hot Springs (6-2) 2, Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (5-3) 1.
Class 9AA
1. Howard (17) 8-0 96 1
2. Wall (2) 8-0 82 2
3. Hanson 7-1 49 3
4. Elkton-Lake Benton (1) 8-0 35 5
5. Hamlin 7-1 26 4
Receiving votes: Parkston (7-1) 12.
Class 9A
1. Warner (19) 8-0 99 1
2. Gregory (1) 7-1 80 2
3. Lyman 7-1 52 4
4. Castlewood 6-2 36 3
5. Alcester-Hudson 7-1 19 5
Receiving votes: Canistota (4-4) 6, Harding County-Bison (6-2) 5, Philip (7-1) 3.
Class 9B
1. Herreid-Selby Area (19) 8-0 99 1
2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 8-0 81 2
3. Sully Buttes 6-2 58 4
4. Corsica-Stickney 6-2 32 3
5. De Smet 5-3 21 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area (5-3) 9.
SDFBCA POLL
11AAA
1. SF Jefferson (21) 8-0 105
2. Harrisburg 7-1 86
3. SF O’Gorman 6-2 66
4. SF Lincoln (1) 5-3 42
5. Brandon Valley 3-5 25
RV: SF Roosevelt (3-5) 2, SF Washington (3-5)1
11AA
1. Pierre (22) 8-0 110
2. Tea Area 7-1 88
3. Aberdeen Central 5-3 54
4. Yankton 4-4 45
5. Brookings 4-4 20
RV: Watertown (3-5) 6, Mitchell (2-6) 4
11A
1. Dell Rapids (21) 8-0 116
2. West Central (3) 7-1 92
3. Beresford 6-2 74
T4. Dakota Valley (1) 6-2 35
T4. SF Christian 5-3 35
RV: Canton (4-4) 6
11B
1. Winner (19) 8-0 103
2. EPJ (2) 8-0 85
3. Aberdeen Roncalli 8-0 48
4. MVP 7-1 35
5. MCM 7-1 27
RV: BEE (5-3) 7, Sioux Valley (5-3) 4
9AA
1. Howard (13) 8-0 94
2. Wall (8) 8-0 87
3. Elkton-Lake Benton 8-0 44
4. Hanson 7-1 39
5. Hamlin 7-1 29
RV: Parkston (7-1) 22
9A
1. Warner (18) 8-0 98
2. Gregory (2) 7-1 75
3. Lyman 7-1 38
4. Castlewood 6-2 34
5. Canistota 4-4 24
RV: Alcester-Hudson (7-1) 15, Philip (7-1) 11, Harding Co.-Bison (6-2) 9
9B
1. Herreid-Selby Area (17) 8-0 97
2. Hitchcock-Tulare (4) 8-0 84
3. Sully Buttes 6-2 35
4. Corsica-Stickney 6-2 33
5. De Smet 5-3 24
RV: Kadoka Area (5-3) 17, Avon (4-4) 8
