SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Mount Marty men and women each matched their best finish in program history, as the men placed fourth and the women placed fifth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships. The two-day meet concluded on Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Dordt won the men’s title with 210 points. Doane (163) was second, followed by Concordia (112) and MMU (86). The Lancers’ team finish matched their fourth place finish from a year ago.
The Mount Marty men claimed three places in the decathlon, with Seth Wiebelhaus (6,370) first, Mason Schleis (6,250) second and Michael Beyer (5,336) sixth.
Wiebelhaus shined on the final day, winning the 110 hurdles (15.04), javelin (164-10 3/4) and 1500 (5:03.24) and tying Schleis for the top mark in the pole vault (13-5 1/2). Schleis was second in the javelin (154-3 1/4). Beyer was second in the discus (95-11 1/4) and 1500 (5:05.52).
Mount Marty also swept the short sprints, with Marcus Jnofinn winning the 100 (10.67) and Donovan Breckenridge winning the 200 (21.50). Wiebelhaus was also fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.06), with Jonathan Fuselier fifth (15.18). Luke Rettedal placed fourth in the shot put (49-7 1/4). Ethan Burnett was fifth in the triple jump (44-7 1/2). Nathan Simons was sixth in the 400 (50.16). Brian Santiago was seventh in the 5,000 (15:28.43), with Cristobal Gonzalez (15:45.00) eighth.
The Lancer men also placed in two relays. The foursome of Deontae Howard, Breckenridge, Fuselier and Simons was sixth in the 400 relay (41.97). Nathaniel Kropuenske, Breckenridge, Isaac Hegdahl and Carl Massa were eighth in the 1600 relay (3:24.89).
Concordia won the women’s title with 244.5 points, easily beating out Dordt (132), Doane (117) and Hastings (116). MMU scored 78 points, setting a program record for most points in the GPAC Outdoor Championships and matching a fifth place finish from 2002.
Elianna Clark was a double-winner for the Lancer women, claiming the 100 (12.13) and 200 (25.01). Calli Davis was second in the 200 (25.24) and fourth in the 400 (56.66). Alexis Even (7th, 26.05) and Zelie Sorensen (8th, 26.15) also placed in the 200.
Ashinee George finished third in the 100 hurdles (14.67). She also placed fourth in the heptathlon (3,793), powered by a runner-up finish in the 800 (2:42.63).
Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl was fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:06.41), with Abrielle Nelson (1:07.14) in seventh.
The Lancers also took home top-four finishes in two relays. The foursome of Isabelle Hardmeyer, Sorensen, Even and Clark were third in the 400 relay (48.36). Bumbaca-Kuehl, Clark, Nelson and Davis were fourth in the 1600 relay (3:57.61).
The Lancers are scheduled to compete in the Concordia Last-Chance Meet on May 12.
Three athletes with area ties also took home hardware on Saturday.
Freeman’s Thaniel Schroeder, competing for Dordt, was second in the steeplechase (9:10.72). Freeman’s Isabel Sayler, competing for Briar Cliff, was seventh in the triple jump (35-0 1/2).Vermillion’s Justin Sorensen, competing for Dakota Wesleyan, was eighth in the 1500 (4:07.74).
