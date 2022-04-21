SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota women’s tennis player Habiba Aly has been named Summit League player of the year, the league announced on Thursday.
Aly, a fifth-year senior, becomes the first Coyote in women’s program history to be named player of the year.
Aly and fellow fifth-year senior Jana Lazarevic were each named to the 12-member All-Summit League team.
“It’s huge for her, huge for the program,” coach Brett Barnett said. “Can’t say enough about what Habiba has done for the last five years.
“She has been dependable, she’s always played in the top two spots in the lineup.”
Aly went 6-1 in Summit League play, winning five of those six matches in straight sets. She has a 17-12 overall record, including 13-6 during the dual season. She is 8-3 since making the switch with Lazarevic into the No. 1 singles spot.
“She really stepped up when we made the switch to have her start playing No. 1,” said Barnett. “She took ownership of that spot, played some of the best tennis of her career and it showed all year.
“I’m beyond excited or her, she’s worked hard for this and she deserves this award.”
Aly and Lazarevic formed the No. 1 doubles duo during the season, a year that saw the Coyotes reached double figures in dual wins (10) for just the third time in Barnett’s eight-year tenure. The five Summit League wins are the most in program history.
Aly and Lazarevic posted a 5-1 doubles mark during league play and owned a 5-3 lead against Denver when the match was halted. Lazarevic has equaled the career doubles school record with 53 wins.
“The honor, it’s deserved,” said Barnett. “They’ve been dependable.
“They’ve put in the work over they’re five-year careers here, they’ve have always anchored down the top two spots.”
Lazarevic, a three-time honoree, went 5-1 at the No. 2 singles mark, best among league players that played over 50 percent of matches at that spot. She went 8-2 overall at the No. 2 spot and her 55 career singles wins are tied for fourth most in school history.
Aly, meanwhile, has 54 career singles wins, good for sixth on the all-time charts.
“They have played good tennis and showed that in the league,” said Barnett. “They were our only two points when we played Denver earlier in the year. Winning one and two against a nationally-ranked team is not easy to do.
“Both showed they are deserving on these awards, they’re playing some of the best tennis ever.”
South Dakota is the third seed and will face second-seeded Oral Roberts in the Summit League tournament semifinals on Friday in Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.