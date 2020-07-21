ELK POINT — Beresford outlasted Vermillion 7-3 on Tuesday in Elk Point to advance to the championship of the Region 4A VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament.
Blake Schrodermeier and Jake Goblirsch each had a hit and two RBI to lead Beresford. Logan Serck, Alex Winquist, Isaiah Richards and Matthew Vassar each had a hit in the victory.
Ben Burbach doubled and singled for Vermillion. Jake Jensen and T.J. Tracy each had two hits, with Tracy driving in two runs. Reece Proefrock and Jack Vitt each had a hit.
Winquist pitched five innings of relief, striking out four, for the win. Zach Richardson started, striking out five in two scoreless innings of work. Burbach took the loss.
Vermillion will face Dakota Valley in an elimination game today (Wednesday), with the winner playing Beresford for the Region championship later in the day. Both teams that play in the championship will advance to state, Aug. 3-5 in Humboldt.
Dakota Valley 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 1
ELK POINT — Dakota Valley eliminated Elk Point-Jefferson from the Region 4A VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 decision on Tuesday in Elk Point.
Brayden Major had a double and two RBI for Dakota Valley. Avery Bradshaw posted a hit and two RBI. Isaac Bruns, Jackson Strawn, Jake Pruchniak and Jaxon Hennies each had a hit in the victory.
Ty Trometer had two hits for EPJ. Ben Swatek, Noah Larson, Levi Miller and Hunter Geary each had a hit.
Bruns picked up the win, striking out eight in a complete game effort. Geary took the loss, with Larson striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings of relief.
Dakota Valley will face Vermillion in an elimination game today (Wednesday), with the winner of that game facing Beresford for the region title later in the day.
Both Beresford and the winner of the DV-Vermillion game will advance to state, Aug. 3-5 in Humboldt.
Region 3B
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 10, Platte-Geddes 9
TABOR — Mount Vernon-Plankinton built a 6-2 lead and held on for a 10-9 victory over Platte-Geddes in an elimination game in the Region 3B VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament on Tuesday in Tabor.
Daniel Laufman had two hits and Brady Fox doubled for MVP. Griffin Tobin, Reed Rus and Thomas Stange each had a hit in the victory.
Jackson Neuman went 3-for-5 to lead Platte-Geddes. Grayson Hanson and Aiden Bultje each had two hits, with Hanson scoring twice. Hayes Rabenberg doubled and Dawson Hoffman added a hit in the effort.
Stange struck out seven batters in 4 1/3 innings of work for the win. Bultje took the loss.
Corsica-Stickney 4, Parkston 3
TABOR — Tyson Wentland’s RBI single in the top of the seventh gave Corsica-Stickney the lead for good in a 4-3 victory over Parkston in an elimination game in the Region 3B VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament on Tuesday in Tabor.
Hayden Plamp went 4-for-4 with two doubles for Corsica-Stickney. Tyson Wentland finished with two hits and two RBI. Lucas Krogstad doubled, and Brenden Wentland and Cole Feenstra each had a hit in the victory.
Max Scott had two hits for Parkston. Kaleb Weber, Carter Kalda and Logan VanPelt each had a hit.
Jaylen Kemp struck out six batters over six innings for the win. Brenden Wentland pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out two, for the save. Scott took the loss in relief of Weber, who struck out six batters in his 5 1/3 innings of work. Scott struck out four batters in his 1 2/3 innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.