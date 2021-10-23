For Mount Marty head coach Belen Albertos, Friday’s win over Morningside showed that the Lancers could play with about anybody.
Saturday, unfortunately, showed there is still work to be done.
Briar Cliff swept the Lancers 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action Saturday afternoon at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
“We had a great game last night and a good practice this morning,” Albertos said. “I don’t know if they were playing with so much pressure because it was Senior Day. We knew we had to run a fast offense because they (Briar Cliff) are a big team. We just couldn’t find it today.”
Chloe Johnson had 12 kills and former Vermillion standout Toria Andre posted eight kills and four blocks (1 solo) for Briar Cliff, which had 14 blocks in the match. Abbie Ericson and Tyra Blue each posted seven kills and five assisted blocks. Madilyn Wagaman had 16 assists, with Maureen Imrie posting 15 assists. Tannah Heath had 11 digs and Jo Sadler added 10 digs in the victory.
Alexis Kirkman posted 11 kills for Mount Marty. Aubrey Herbolshimer had five kills on eight swings. Gabby Ruth also had five kills. Ally DeLange posted 22 assists and nine digs. Zoie Bertsch had 11 digs and Molly Brinkman added nine digs for the Lancers.
MMU found itself in a hole it could not dig out of quickly in the first set, falling behind 7-2 and 19-10 before dropping the opening frame.
In the second set, Briar Cliff scored the first four points, but the Lancer fought their way back to a 16-11 lead.
“We have to keep those stretches going longer,” Albertos said. “We were playing at a high level. But we have to keep that momentum going longer.”
The Chargers answered, flipping the scoreboard to a 24-18 edge. MMU fought off four straight set points before dropping the second frame.
The Lancers never led in the final frame, falling behind 10-4 before closing to within three, 22-19. The Chargers got the final three points to end the match.
Both teams are now 8-17, 2-12 in GPAC play. Mount Marty will be tested in its final three matches, beginning with a home non-conference matchup against Dakota State, which received votes in the latest NAIA poll. The Lancers finish the season on the road at 15th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan and 11th-ranked College of Saint Mary.
“They’re all good teams,” Albertos said. “But I feel like we’ve learned that if we keep playing at a high level, we can play with anyone.”
