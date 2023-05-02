FREEMAN — Beresford scored 15 runs in the third inning to claim a 20-9 victory over the Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix in high school softball action on Tuesday in Freeman.
Brenna Dann and Jaiden Johnson each doubled and singled, with Johnson driving in three runs, for Beresford. Ivy Keiser and Keely Merrigan each had two hits. Halle Livingston, Kate Degen, Tori Sharpe and Ashlynn Olson each had a hit in the victory.
