PARKSTON — Randy Rosenquist posted a triple-double and Isaac Bruns had a double-double as Dakota Valley rolled past Chamberlain 90-54 in the Parkston Classic on Friday.
Bruns posted 27 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Rosenquist finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, 16 assists and five steals. Jaxon Wingert finished with 25 points on 12-of-13 shooting and Jaxon Hennies netted 20 points in the victory.
Dakota Munger scored 20 points and Kenyon McCloskey had 18 points for Chamberlain. Collin Two Strike added 10 points.
Dakota Valley, 4-0, hosts Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday. Chamberlain, 2-1, travels to Winner on Monday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (4-0) 27 29 25 9 — 90
CHAMBERLAIN (2-1) 10 11 18 15 — 54
Wynot Tourn.
Wynot 43, WP-B 37
WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot built a 31-20 lead through three quarters and held on for a 43-37 victory over West Point-Beemer in the championship of the Wynot Holiday Tournament, Friday in Wynot.
Dylan Heine scored 18 points and had four steals to lead Wynot. Chase Schroeder had 11 points and nine rebounds. Carson Wieseler added four steals in the victory.
Colten Haber led West Point-Beemer with nine points. Hunter Swanson added eight points.
Wynot, 7-0, hosts Pender on Monday. West Point-Beemer travels to Fort Calhoun on Tuesday.
WEST PT-BEEM (3-5) 8 6 6 — 17
WYNOT (7-0) 10 6 15 12 — 43
Humphrey St. Francis 52, Crofton 39
WYNOT, Neb. — Humphrey St. Francis topped Crofton 52-39 in the consolation game of the Wynot Holiday Tournament, Friday in Wynot.
For Crofton, Simon McFarland led the way with 14 points. Braxston Foxhoven added 11 points.
Humphrey St. Francis, 7-1, travels to Howells-Dodge on Jan. 6. Crofton, 1-8, hosts Ponca on Tuesday.
Hoop City Classic
Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Waconia 54
MITCHELL — Easton Kempf posted 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Elk Point-Jefferson past Waconia, Minnesota, in the Hoop City Classic on Friday in Mitchell.
Garrett Merkley netted 10 points for EPJ. Jakob Scarmon added seven rebounds in the victory.
Will Kirsch led Waconia with 17 points. Jackson Hayes added 11 points.
EPJ hosts Canistota on Tuesday.
WACONIA 5 14 15 20 — 54
ELK POINT-JEFF. (5-1) 17 13 18 20 — 68
NE Neb. Shootout
Cedar Catholic 47, Wayne 30
WAYNE, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic jumped out to a 23-13 halftime lead and claimed a 47-30 victory over Wayne in the third place game of the Elkhorn Valley Bank Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Friday in Wayne.
Tyan Baller scored 14 points to lead Cedar Catholic. Nolan Becker and Jaxson Bernecker each had 10 points. Andrew Jones added eight points in the victory.
Colson Nelsen led Wayne with 11 points.
Cedar Catholic, 7-1, hosts Osmond-Randolph on Tuesday. Wayne, 8-3, hosts Norfolk Catholic on Jan. 5.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (7-1) 13 10 12 12 — 47
WAYNE (8-3) 5 8 3 14 — 30
LCC 75, Winnebago 61
WAYNE, Neb. — Jake Rath scored a game-high 34 points to lead Laurel-Concord-Coleridge past Winnebago 75-61 in the fifth place game of the Elkhorn Valley Bank Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Friday in Wayne.
Carter Kvols scored 16 points for LCC, which led 27-2 after one quarter. Gibson Roberts had 11 points and Tyler Olson added nine points on three three-pointers in the victory.
Tyrese Lovejoy scored 22 points and Duran Blackfish hit six three-pointers on the way to 20 points for Winnebago. Dyami Berridge added 13 points.
LCC, 7-2, travels to Hartington Cedar Catholic on Jan. 5. Winnebago, 5-4, travels to O’Neill on Tuesday.
WINNEBAGO (5-4) 2 15 16 28 — 61
LAUREL-CON-COL (7-2) 27 13 23 12 — 75
Randolph Tourn.
Osmond-Randolph 46, Niobrara-Verdigre 35
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Osmond-Randolph built on its lead in each quarter to claim a 46-35 victory over Niobrara-Verdigre in the consolation game of the Randolph Holiday Tournament, Friday in Randolph, Nebraska.
Trevin Larson led Osmond-Randolph with 15 points. Owen Severson added 10 points for the Hawks.
Preston Crosley scored a game-high 20 points for Niobrara-Verdigre.
Osmond-Randolph travels to Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday. Niobrara-Verdigre plays Lutheran High Northeast in the opening round of the Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament on Jan. 6.
NIO-VERD (0-9) 5 9 12 9 — 35
OSM-RAND (1-5) 8 12 13 13 — 46
Creighton Tourn.
Creighton 61, Bloomfield 43
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Creighton built onto its lead in each quarter on the way to a 61-43 victory over Bloomfield in the opening round of the Creighton Holiday Tournament, Friday in Creighton, Nebraska.
The game was postponed from Thursday due to poor weather conditions.
John Mitchell scored 21 points to lead Creighton (7-1). Gage Burns finished with 13 points. Taylor Nilson added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Layne Warrior led Bloomfield with 16 points. Jacob Smith added 10 points.
Creighton will play Wausa for the championship today (Saturday). Bloomfield will play Boyd County in the consolation game.
BLOOMFIELD (4-4) 9 11 12 11 — 43
CREIGHTON (7-1) 16 15 14 16 — 61
Pentagon Classic
Platte-Geddes 58, Sisseton 29
SIOUX FALLS — Platte-Geddes doubled up Sisseton 58-29 in the Pentagon Classic on Friday in Sioux Falls.
Tanner Dyk finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Platte-Geddes. Parker Bailey scored nine points and Dawson Hoffman added eight points in the victory.
Colter Hanson and Carter Stickland each had eight points for Sisseton.
SISSETON 6 4 9 10 — 29
PLATTE-GEDDES 24 10 11 13 — 58
Other Games
Vermillion 58, W. Central 50
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers put three players in double figures in a 58-50 victory over West Central in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Zoan Robinson finished with 19 points for Vermillion. Carter Skogsberg posted 15 points and seven rebounds. Carter Hansen added 14 points and seven rebounds in the victory.
Crew Heier led West Central with 16 points and seven rebounds. Brodie Herr and Dylan Stromer each had nine points.
Vermillion, 2-2, travels to Tea Area on Tuesday. West Central plays Lakota Tech in the Sacred Hoops Classic on Jan. 7 in Mitchell.
WEST CENTRAL (1-4) 5 8 13 24 — 50
VERMILLION (2-2) 10 12 17 19 — 58
Shootout On Elkhorn
Ponca 47, Wakefield 44
WISNER, Neb. — Ponca outlasted Wakefield 47-44 in the final game of the Shootout on the Elkhorn tournament, Friday in Wisner, Nebraska.
Cole Jackson led Ponca with 19 points. Dalton Lamprecht added 14 points.
Ponca, 5-3, travels to Crofton on Tuesday. Wakefield hosts Lutheran High Northeast on Tuesday.
PONCA (5-3) 12 8 12 15 — 47
WAKEFIELD 18 9 11 6 — 44
Wisner-Pilger 46, Ponca 45
WISNER, Neb. — Wisner-Pilger edged Ponca 46-45 in the Shootout on the Elkhorn, Thursday in Wisner.
Zain Stark scored 16 points for Ponca. Dalton Lamprecht added 11 points.
PONCA 8 12 12 13 — 45
WISNER-PILGER 10 6 15 15 — 46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.