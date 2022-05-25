GULF SHORES, Ala. — Mount Marty’s Seth Wiebelhaus ranks seventh after the opening day of the pentathlon at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Wednesday at Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Wiebelhaus has 3,322 points, led by a fifth place finish in the 100 (11.46) and an eighth place finish in the 400 (52.09). Lee Walburn of Carroll (Montana) leads the way with 3,720 points.
Jesse Van Hemert just missed the finals of the 400-meter hurdles for the Lancers, finishing ninth in 53.52 seconds.
In the men’s 400 relay prelims, the Mount Marty foursome of Deontae Howard, Donovan Breckenridge, Taven McKee and Marcus Jnofinn finished 30th in 42.24.
The decathlon will conclude today (Thursday). Prelims for the 100-meter dash (Jnofinn), 400-meter dash (Nathan Simons, Paul Paul) and 1600-meter relay are also today.
Friday begins with the half-marathon (Brian Santiago) at 6 a.m., followed by finals for all other events later in the day.
