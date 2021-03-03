LINCOLN, Neb. — One down, two to go.
At least, if the Crofton Lady Warriors have their way.
Top-seeded Crofton, in search of the program’s first state title in five years, had no problems with Centennial in Wednesday’s Class C2 opening round 62-37 victory at the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
It was, by just about any barometer, a typical Crofton performance: Balanced attack and a frustrating defense.
“I thought we played really well together,” said senior Lacey Sprakel, who scored 15 points.
It may not have been the cleanest victory of the season for the Lady Warriors (24-3), but they still took the first step toward their ultimate goal.
Crofton moves on to tonight’s (Thursday) 6:15 p.m. semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Lady Warriors took control of Centennial right away, with an 11-2 run across the first and second quarters and then pushed the margin out to 30-14 at halftime.
Centennial (23-3) made back-to-back baskets to open the third quarter, but Crofton scored the next 11 points to firmly re-establish control.
“These kids looked motivated today and I saw a lot of good things out of them,” said Crofton head coach Aaron Losing, who won his 400th game at Crofton (he is now 400-46 in 17 seasons).
“They had pretty good focus and man, we made some tough shots at times.”
Not only did the Lady Warriors make some tough shots, they didn’t give Centennial much to work with — thanks again to the typical Crofton pressure defense.
“We just needed to get the tempo of the game in our favor,” Losing said.
“We can play in the half-court, but if we can keep the game going back and forth, that’s to our advantage all day long against darn near anyone we’ll play.”
Junior Alexis Folkers also scored 15 points for Crofton, while junior Ella Wragge added 12 points. Junior Jayden Jordan had seven points, followed by senior Allie Dahl (6) and senior Kaley Einrem (5).
It was more than enough to get the job done.
“We went in the locker room and coach said it wasn’t our best game; that we have a lot of things to improve on, but that’s a good sign,” Sprakel said. “It’s not our best game, but the best is yet to come.”
The Lady Warriors are searching for the program’s first state championship in 2016 and ninth overall. Crofton was the runner-up in 2019 and finished third a year ago.
Would would it mean to bring home the championship hardware?
“It would mean a lot,” Sprakel said. “We’ve been working here throughout the year; practices and games, and this is what we were dreaming of.”
