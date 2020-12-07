MITCHELL — Kayla VanOsdel and Molly Larson combined for 27 points and 15 rebounds as Gayville-Volin opened its season with a 45-35 victory over Mitchell Christian in girls’ basketball action Monday night in Mitchell.
VanOsdel recorded 14 points, six rebounds and two steals, while Larson added 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Audrey Hofer scored 15 points for Mitchell Christian.
Gayville-Volin will play at Alcester-Hudson on Friday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-0) 8 16 9 14 — 45
MITCHELL CHRISTIAN (0-1) 5 3 12 15 — 35
Tri County Northeast 56, Cedar Bluffs 11
CEDAR BLUFFS, Neb. — Jordyn Carr had a big night with 20 points, 13 steals, seven rebounds and five assists as Tri County Northeast defeated Cedar Bluffs 56-11 in girls’ basketball action Monday night in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska.
Rhyanne Mackling added 14 points and four rebounds for Tri County Northeast, while Ava Anderson scored six points and Brynn Schock pulled down four rebounds.
Tri County Northeast will play at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Friday.
Saturday
Ponca 53, Wayne 34
WAYNE, Neb. — Ponca’s defense forced 34 turnovers and raced out to a 15-point halftime lead on the way to a 53-34 girls’ basketball victory over Wayne on Saturday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Sam Ehlers scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds for Ponca (2-0), while Mattie Milligan and Gracen Evans both added eight points. Lauryn Gill scored seven points, and Ashlyn Kingsbury contributed five points, five rebounds and four steals.
In the loss for Wayne (1-1), Brooklyn Kruse scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Ponca visits Randolph on Thursday.
PONCA (2-0) 12 21 9 11 — 53
WAYNE (1-1) 9 9 6 10 — 34
Boyd County 55, Wausa 48
WAUSA, Neb. — Amelia Hoffman scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Boyd County defeated Wausa 55-48 in girls’ basketball action Saturday in Wausa, Nebraska.
Lauryn Hoffman added 16 points, and Bentley Adams recorded eight points and eight rebounds for Boyd County (1-1).
In the loss for Wausa (0-2), Morgan Kleinschmit tallied 23 points, five rebounds and seven steals, while Clara Schindler added 16 points, and Blair Wakeley had five rebounds and three assists.
Wausa hosts Creighton tonight (Tuesday).
BOYD COUNTY (1-1) 14 11 15 15 — 55
WAUSA (0-2) 11 8 10 19 — 48
Boys
Hartington-Newcastle 52, Osmond 49
HARTINGTON, Neb. — After Osmond tied the game on a layup with three seconds remaining, Hartington-Newcastle junior Bennet Sievers sank a shot from the opposite three-point line to give the Wildcats a wild 52-49 boys’ basketball victory on Saturday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Sievers led the Wildcats (1-1) with 14 points, nine rebounds and five steals, while Kobe Heitman added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jake Peitz contributed 10 points and seven rebounds, while Isaac Bruning had seven points.
Hartington-Newcastle will host Humphrey St. Francis tonight (Tuesday).
OSMOND (1-1) 7 21 7 14 — 49
HARTINGTON-NEW. (1-1) 10 11 14 17 — 52
Wausa 48, Boyd County 27
WAUSA, Neb. — The Wausa Vikings out-scored Boyd County 21-3 in the fourth quarter on the way to a 48-27 boys’ basketball victory on Saturday in Wausa, Nebraska.
Addison Smith scored 14 points to lead Wausa (1-1), while Corey Schumacher had 13 points and Jaxon Claussen added 10 points.
Wausa hosts Creighton tonight (Tuesday).
BOYD COUNTY (0-2) 10 13 1 3 — 27
WAUSA (1-1) 11 10 6 21 — 48
