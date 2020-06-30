RAPID CITY — Brody Boltjes of Platte tied for 10th in the SDGA Sanford Golf Series two-day event, which concluded on Tuesday in Rapid City.
Boltges followed up a first-round 76 with an 88 on Tuesday to finish at 164. Jonah Swartz of Rapid City won the event at 4-over 147.
Masy Mock of Mitchell won the girls’ title at 165.
