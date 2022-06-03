BRANDON — The Yankton Black Sox earned a doubleheader sweep of Brandon Valley in youth baseball action on Friday.
In the opener, Yankton built a 2-0 lead and held on for a 2-1 victory.
Matthew Sheldon tripled for Yankton. Mark Kathol, Kael Garry and Trey Sager each had a hit.
Easton Nelson pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out five, for the win. Cohen Zahrbock struck out five in 1 1/3 innings of relief for the save.
In the nightcap Yankton pounded out 10 hits in a 14-4 victory.
Zahrbock doubled and singled, and Nelson had two hits for Yankton. Kaden Hughes tripled. Kathol and Sager each doubled. Owen Wishon and Trey Rothschadl each had a hit in the victory.
Kathol pitched three shutout innings, striking out three, for the win.
Yankton, 4-0, hosts Renner on Monday. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.