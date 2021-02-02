HURLEY — Viborg-Hurley used a trio of 21-point scorers to roll past third-ranked Canistota 80-58 in Cornbelt Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Gradee Sherman, Eli Boomgarden and Grant Mikkelsen each scored 21 points for Viborg-Hurley, which received votes in the latest South Dakota Media Poll. Sherman had 14 rebounds, and Boomgarden added eight rebounds and seven assists in the victory.
Chase Merrill led Canistota with 18 points. Tyce Ortman scored 12 points, Logan Katzer had 10 points, and Isiah Robertson added eight points and eight steals in the effort.
Viborg-Hurley, 10-3, hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Friday in Hurley. Canistota, 11-2, hosts Parker on Thursday.
Canistota won the JV game 48-26. Viborg-Hurley claimed the ‘C’ game 26-24.
CANISTOTA (11-2) 18 13 20 7 — 58
VIBORG-HURLEY (10-3) 20 21 19 20 — 80
Menno 61, Avon 50
MENNO — Menno built a 42-27 halftime lead on the way to a 61-50 victory over Avon in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Brady Fergen posted 14 points and three assists for Menno. Josh Heckenlaible finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Kadeyn Ulmer had nine points and three steals, and Levi Bender added six rebounds in the victory.
Lincoln Thury scored a game-high 15 points for Avon. Riley Rucktaeschel scored 13 points and Ashton Frank added nine points for the Pirates.
Menno hosts Irene-Wakonda on Saturday. Avon travels to Bon Homme on Friday.
Menno won the JV game 24-11.
AVON (5-7) 13 14 13 10 — 50
MENNO (4-10) 22 20 8 11 — 61
Alcester-Hudson 35, Centerville 26
CENTERVILLE — Alex Winquist scored a game-high 18 points to lead Alcester-Hudson past Centerville 34-26 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Jaxon Doering added 11 points in the victory.
Jack Walters and Owen Hunter each scored eight points for Centerville.
Alcester-Hudson (7-5) hosts Freeman on Thursday. Centerville travels to Wakonda to face Irene-Wakonda on Friday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (7-5) 7 4 17 6 — 34
CENTERVILLE (5-9) 3 6 10 7 — 26
TDA 48, Gayville-Volin 44
TRIPP — Logan VanPelt’s 15 points and 10 rebounds helped Tripp-Delmont-Armour clip Gayville-Volin 48-44 in a boys’ game Tuesday night in Tripp.
Colby Brown added 10 points and four rebounds in the win, while Carson Koehn scored nine points and Trey Sparks grabbed five rebounds for TDA (7-5).
In the loss for Gayville-Volin (5-8), Kyle Hirsch had 16 points, Andrew Gustad scored 11 points, Spencer Karstens tallied 10 points and Darien Rabe added seven points.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (5-8) 14 10 7 13 — 44
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (7-5) 15 8 12 13 — 48
Hanson 45, Wagner 37
WAGNER — Riley Ferry finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead Hanson past Wagner 45-37 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Luke Haiar scored 10 points for Hanson. Noah Price had nine points and four assists, and Hayden Bahmuller added four assists and three blocked shots in the victory.
Dustin Honomichl led Wagner with 18 points. Alex Cournoyer added 11 points, seven reobunds and four steals.
Hanson, 10-4, hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Thursday. Wagner, 3-9, hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday.
Howard 63, Irene-Wak. 18
IRENE — Tisyn Spader scored 22 points to help Howard cruise past Irene-Wakonda 63-18 on Tuesday night in Irene.
Jace Sifore and Sam Aslesen both added 12 points for Howard (14-1), which led 33-11 at halftime.
For Irene-Wakonda (2-11), Conner Libby scored six points and Mason Johnson had five points. The Eagles host Centerville on Friday in Wakonda.
HOWARD (14-1) 16 17 19 11 — 63
IRENE-WAKONDA (2-11) 4 7 3 4 — 18
Lennox 55, EPJ 41
LENNOX — Peyton Eich scored 17 points to lead Lennox past Elk Point-Jefferson 55-41 in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Steven Christion scored 13 points and Ayden Spielman added 11 points in the victory.
No statistics were reported for EPJ (3-10), which hosts Dakota Valley on Thursday.
Lennox, 6-8, travels to Vermillion on Friday.
Pierre 46, Mitchell 44
MITCHELL — Pierre outscored Mitchell 11-6 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 46-44 victory over the Kernels in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Lincoln Kienholz led Pierre with 17 points. Matthew Hanson had 12 points off the bench, going 4-for-5 from three-point range in the victory.
Caden Hinker led Mitchell with 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Zane Alm added 12 points.
Pierre hosts top-ranked Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday. Mitchell, 10-2, begins four straight road games with a trip to Sturgis on Friday.
PIERRE (5-7) 13 12 10 11 — 46
MITCHELL (10-2) 14 10 14 6 — 44
Harrisburg 56, O’Gorman 46
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg outlasted O’Gorman 56-46 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Andrew Walter scored 12 points to lead Harrisburg. Conner Geddes added 11 points in the victory.
Ben Renshaw and Eddie Meylor each scored 11 points for O’Gorman.
Harrisburg, 10-2, faces Yankton on Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. O’Gorman, 6-6, hosts Aberdeen Central on Friday.
Flandreau 79, Dell Rapids 67
FLANDREAU — Chase LeBrun and Liam Streitz combined for 45 points to lead Flandreau past Dell Rapids 79-67 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
LeBrun finished with 25 points and Streitz scored 20 points for Flandreau. Tash Lunday added 17 points and six assists in the victory.
Brayden Pankonen led Dell Rapids with 21 points. Connor Rentz scored 16 points and Colin Rentz added 13 points for the Quarriers.
Flandreau, 10-2, hosts Sioux Valley on Thursday. Dell Rapids, 9-4, travels to Tri-Valley on Thursday.
W. Central 71, Tri-Valley 62
HARTFORD — West Central put five players in double figures on the way to a 71-62 victory over Tri-Valley on Tuesday night in Hartford.
Wilson Droge led West Central with 13 points, while Hunter Hagerty had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Derrick Eich scored 11 points. Kasen Abedi and Derek Eidsness both added 10 points.
Tri-Valley got 25 points from Tyler Johnson and 17 points from Nick Hass.
TRI-VALLEY (6-7) 8 17 13 24 — 62
WEST CENTRAL (8-5) 12 22 20 17 — 71
