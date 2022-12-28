TULSA, Okla. — The South Dakota at Oral Roberts men’s basketball game, postponed from Dec. 21, will now take place on Monday, Jan. 30, in Tulsa.
South Dakota plays two home games this week to continue conference play. The Coyotes host St. Thomas on Thursday night at 7 p.m. followed by Western Illinois on New Year’s Eve at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.