BOWLING

YANKTON BOWL

CLASSIC LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: (12/9) Manitou 944; (12/2) Stockwell Engineers 923; (11/25) Manitou 920; (11/18) Manitou 980

HIGH TEAM SERIES: (12/9) Manitou 2705; (12/2) Kruse’s Pro Shop 2708; (11/25) Old Lumber Company 2606; (11/18) Manitou 2790

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (12/9) JJ Peterson 299, Tyler Novak 278, Mike Kruse 278, Brandon Ester 269, Jerry Peterson 267; (12/2) JJ Peterson 268, Tim Dooley 268, Cody Henrichsen 268, Brandon Ester 266, Cody Henrichsen 258; (11/25) Aaron Blackwell 276, Todd Kautz 266, Nathan Nelson 255, Robin Holec 247, Brandon Ester 247; (11/18) Mike Dooley 286-278, JJ Peterson 267, Jerry Peterson 267, Brad Jones 266

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (12/9) JJ Peterson 741, Cody Henrichsen 722, Mike Kruse 720, Brandon Ester 717, Todd Kautz 672; (12/2) Cody Henrichsen 761, JJ Peterson 730, Tim Dooley 709, Pat King 706, Brandon Ester 682; (11/25) Aaron Blackwell 698, Tyler Novak 679, Matt Hoefs 678, Jeremy Washburn 675, Josh Voeltz 665; (11/18) Mike Dooley 757, JJ Peterson 719, Brad Jones 688, Jay Weaver 687, Jerry Peterson 684

STANDINGS: Manitou 81, Coca-Cola 81, Plath Chiropractic 73.5, Stockwell Engineers 72, Kruse’s Pro Shop 71.5, J.R. Sports Cards 70.5, The Unknown 64, Old Lumber Company 56.5, Czeckers 52

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: Nustar 478

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Shake & Bake 1301

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Tony Osborn 267, 266, Jay Weaver 259, Robin Holec 258, Dave Reich 245, Harold LaPointe 245

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Tony Osborn 755, Jay Weaver 711, Dave Reich 685, Robin Holec 680, Harold LaPointe 673

STANDINGS: NDNS 61, Shake & Bake 58.5, Nustar 48.5, Plath Chiropractic 47, Tatanka Nupa 44, The Reichs 36, Santee 32, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 9

SPARETIME LADIES

HIGH TEAM GAME: Vogt Cleaners 862

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Downtown Screen Printing 2377

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Judy Barta 215 (errorless)-188, Edwena Turner 212-185, Sharon Mernin 190-183, Jane Rhoades 178, Joan Tammen 174

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Judy Barta 567, Edwena Turner 553, Sharon Mernin 510, Susan Murphy 499, Naomi Cuka 493

STANDINGS: Pin Ups Casino 22-2, Laser Barn 15-9, Vogt Cleaners 12.5-11.5, Downtown Screen Printing 11.5-12.5, Hideout Studio & Spa 8-16

HIGHLIGHTS: Jordan Drotzman Turkey & 4 in a row; Jolene Retzlaff Turkey; Naomi Cuka Turkey; Ruth Drotzman Turkey; Edwena Turner Turkey 2-5-7; Susan Murphy Turkey; Melinda Reichert Turkey 2-7; Joan Tammen 2-7-8; 9-10; 2-7; Jane Rhoades Turkey & 2 @ 3-10; Judy Barta Turkey; Deb Mehrer 5-7;5-10; Peg Muhmel 4-5

TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES

HIGH TEAM GAME: TCB 513

HIGH TEAM SERIES: For The Taz 1440

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Kelly Mernin 279 (errorless), Anthony Osborn 267, Brandon Ester 267, Sharon Mernin 206, Jane Rhoades 183, Crystal Povondra 178

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Anthony Osborn 778, Kelly Mernin 696, Brandon Ester 678, Sharon Mernin 543, Jane Rhoades 472, Jordan Drotzman 445

STANDINGS: Coffee & Cream 18-2, For the Taz 15-5, Gutter Dusters(INC) 15-5, B & A(INC) 14-6, Knight Riders 13-7, TCB 10-10, 2 Broke Girls 10-10, Three Hole Surprise 9-11, Split Happens 9-11, The Bohemians 9-11, Livin’ on a Spare(INC) 9-11, The Cunningham’s(INC) 9-11, Ten Pins 6-14, We Don’t Give a Split 4-16, Double E’s 4-16

HIGHLIGHTS: Brandon Ester – errorless 257; Frank Osborn Jr. – errorless 248, 5-7; Anthony Osborn – errorless 257; Michael Wuebben 3-6-7; Chris Brandt 3-10; Bruce Christopher 3-10, 4-5-7; Geno Healy 2-4-7-10; Cheryl Heine 3-10; Jane Rhoades 5-7; Willis Gramkow 4-5

BASKETBALL

FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Central 56, Brookings 37

Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Deuel 54

Baltic 48, Beresford 42

Belle Fourche 60, Hill City 38

Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57

Canistota 83, Centerville 39

Dakota Valley 66, Tea Area 55

DeSmet 63, Deubrook 24

Dell Rapids 62, West Central 42

Flandreau 75, Chester 53

Gregory 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64

Hanson 63, Ethan 42

Harding County 75, Newell 24

Harrisburg 45, Pierre 43

Lemmon 41, Timber Lake 36

Mitchell Christian 49, Iroquois 6

New Underwood 65, Edgemont 60

Redfield 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53

Vermillion 77, Bon Homme 25

Viborg-Hurley 72, Freeman 17

Watertown 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 56

Waverly-South Shore 30, Wilmot 22

White River 74, Jones County 37

Gillette Tournament

St. Thomas More 61, Cody, Wyo. 28

FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 64, Brookings 30

Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Deuel 15

Alcester-Hudson 58, Gayville-Volin 43

Arlington 54, Colman-Egan 20

Baltic 46, Beresford 34

Belle Fourche 52, Hill City 50

Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57

Burke 51, Kimball/White Lake 49

Garretson 56, Tri-Valley 54

Harrisburg 61, Pierre 46

Mitchell Christian 48, Iroquois 19

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Gregory 28

New Underwood 54, Edgemont 34

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Lennox 35

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51

Sturgis Brown 62, Douglas 35

Timber Lake 62, Lemmon 45

Vermillion 60, Bon Homme 38

Viborg-Hurley 55, Freeman 36

Watertown 33, Sioux Falls Lincoln 30

Waverly-South Shore 54, Wilmot 23

Winner 74, Wagner 27

Yankton 53, Spearfish 35

Gillette Tournament

St. Thomas More 49, Cody, Wyo. 29

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Hay Springs, Neb. vs. Lakota Tech, ppd. to Jan 26th.

FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Adams Central 73, Gering 44

Alliance 49, Hastings 47

Amherst 68, Loomis 65

Ansley-Litchfield 69, Fullerton 52

Arlington 61, Nebraska City 49

Axtell 67, Overton 41

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 73, Clarkson/Leigh 36

Battle Creek 36, Stanton 24

Bennington 75, Elkhorn North 60

Bloomfield 50, Winside 30

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 38, Dorchester 13

Burwell 69, Ravenna 35

Cambridge 50, South Loup 39

Central City 58, Centura 46

Chadron 48, Gordon/Rushville 39

Cross County 74, Meridian 21

Diller-Odell 61, Sterling 33

Doniphan-Trumbull 41, Hastings St. Cecilia 32

Douglas County West 76, Fort Calhoun 62

Elm Creek 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43

Falls City 51, Johnson-Brock 31

Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Friend 41

Grand Island 60, Fremont 39

Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Columbus Scotus 50

Grand Island Northwest 61, Crete 56

Gretna 68, Omaha Bryan 63

Heartland 106, Exeter/Milligan 67

Hemingford 53, Bridgeport 48

Hershey 43, Cozad 42

Kearney Catholic 62, Ord 17

Kenesaw 56, Shelton 45

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 61, Tri County Northeast 32

Lawrence-Nelson 55, Franklin 30

Lexington 60, Holdrege 49

Lincoln Christian 64, Lincoln Lutheran 47

Milford 52, Fairbury 27

Millard North 107, Omaha Benson 57

Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48

Norfolk Catholic 73, Bishop Neumann 68

Norton, Kan. 57, McCook 29

O’Neill 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 47

Oakland-Craig 71, Pender 44

Omaha Central 73, Elkhorn South 54

Omaha Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Northwest 30

Omaha Skutt Catholic 83, North Platte 37

Omaha Westside 64, Omaha North 47

Osceola 53, Hampton 31

Papillion-LaVista South 73, Millard South 46

Paxton 52, Brady 32

Pierce 59, Boone Central/Newman Grove 44

Plainview 65, Elgin Public/Pope John 57

Pleasanton 73, Hi-Line 62

Potter-Dix 75, Creek Valley 48

Sandhills Valley 39, Sutherland 27

Sidney 73, Chase County 56

Silver Lake 73, Elba 24

St. Mary’s 80, Spalding Academy 35

Stuart 52, Twin Loup 30

Tri County 52, Southern 45

Wahoo 72, Wayne 43

Wakefield 44, Omaha Nation 42

Waverly 48, Blair 30

Weeping Water 44, Omaha Christian Academy 41

West Holt 58, Ainsworth 50

Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Alma 28

Wisner-Pilger 76, Tekamah-Herman 66

Cattle Trail Invitational

Consolation Semifinal

Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 32

Wauneta-Palisade 46, Southwest 30

Semifinal

Medicine Valley 50, Hitchcock County 38

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Arcadia-Loup City vs. Gibbon, ppd.

Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee, ppd.

Fillmore Central vs. St. Paul, ppd.

Giltner vs. Shelby/Rising City, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Kearney vs. Lincoln East, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Malcolm vs. Auburn, ppd.

McCool Junction vs. High Plains Community, ppd.

Mead vs. Palmyra, ppd.

FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Adams Central 46, Gering 32

Ainsworth 64, West Holt 48

Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

Amherst 40, Loomis 32

Archbishop Bergan 55, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 19

Battle Creek 56, Stanton 16

Bellevue East 37, Millard West 29

Bishop Neumann 51, Norfolk Catholic 44

Blair 38, Waverly 28

Bloomfield 59, Winside 33

Bridgeport 63, Hemingford 26

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Dorchester 26

Centura 66, Central City 48

Clarkson/Leigh 38, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 31

Cody-Kilgore 47, Arthur County 40

Columbus Lakeview 29, Aurora 28

Creighton 56, Neligh-Oakdale 52

Crete 40, Grand Island Northwest 30

Cross County 49, Meridian 28

Diller-Odell 52, Sterling 51

Douglas County West 45, Fort Calhoun 37

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Plainview 44

Elkhorn North 48, Bennington 32

Elm Creek 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, OT

Elmwood-Murdock 37, Ashland-Greenwood 29

Exeter/Milligan 33, Heartland 22

Franklin 38, Lawrence-Nelson 34

Fremont 79, Grand Island 33

Fullerton 49, Ansley-Litchfield 21

Gordon/Rushville 32, Chadron 29

Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Columbus Scotus 43

Hampton 61, Osceola 46

Hastings 44, Alliance 20

Hershey 46, Cozad 26

Holdrege 49, Lexington 36

Johnson-Brock 47, Falls City 31

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Tri County Northeast 35

Lincoln Christian 53, Lincoln Lutheran 35

Mead 47, Palmyra 38

Milford 42, Fairbury 40

Millard South 73, Papillion-LaVista South 59

Morrill 60, Garden County 32

Nebraska City 29, Arlington 28

Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 34

Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Summerland 58

Norton, Kan. 32, McCook 30

O’Neill 54, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46

Omaha Benson 53, Millard North 41

Omaha Central 67, Elkhorn South 48

Omaha Marian 67, Omaha Northwest 45

Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, North Platte 26

Omaha Westside 68, Omaha North 22

Ord 63, Kearney Catholic 23

Overton 49, Axtell 21

Palmer 56, St. Edward 12

Paxton 41, Brady 29

Pender 51, Oakland-Craig 44

Pierce 36, Boone Central 22

Pierce 36, Boone Central/Newman Grove 22

Pleasanton 65, Hi-Line 20

Potter-Dix 49, Creek Valley 46

Ravenna 48, Burwell 29

Shelton 41, Kenesaw 23

Sidney 49, Chase County 41

Silver Lake 60, Elba 21

South Loup 70, Cambridge 32

Southern 56, Tri County 26

St. Mary’s 64, Spalding Academy 9

Stuart 50, Twin Loup 34

Sutherland 44, Sandhills Valley 27

Wahoo 58, Wayne 41

Wakefield 62, Omaha Nation 14

Weeping Water 63, Omaha Christian Academy 21

Whiting, Iowa 47, Walthill 39

Wisner-Pilger 52, Tekamah-Herman 35

Wynot 54, Osmond 31

Cattle Trail Invitational

Consolation Semifinal

Medicine Valley 48, Hitchcock County 24

Southwest 50, Arapahoe 42

Semifinal

Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 44

Wauneta-Palisade 55, Dundy County-Stratton 47

Gillette Tournament

Scottsbluff 50, Campbell County, Wyo. 43

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee, ppd.

Fillmore Central vs. St. Paul, ppd.

Giltner vs. Shelby/Rising City, ppd.

Gretna vs. Omaha Bryan, ppd.

Hay Springs vs. Lakota Tech, S.D., ppd. to Jan 26th.

Heartland Christian, Iowa vs. Boys Town, ppd.

Kearney vs. Lincoln East, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Kimball vs. Perkins County, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Leyton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Malcolm vs. Auburn, ppd.

Norris vs. Elkhorn, ppd.

Omaha Mercy vs. Beatrice, ppd. to Jan 7th.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.