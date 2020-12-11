BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (12/9) Manitou 944; (12/2) Stockwell Engineers 923; (11/25) Manitou 920; (11/18) Manitou 980
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (12/9) Manitou 2705; (12/2) Kruse’s Pro Shop 2708; (11/25) Old Lumber Company 2606; (11/18) Manitou 2790
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (12/9) JJ Peterson 299, Tyler Novak 278, Mike Kruse 278, Brandon Ester 269, Jerry Peterson 267; (12/2) JJ Peterson 268, Tim Dooley 268, Cody Henrichsen 268, Brandon Ester 266, Cody Henrichsen 258; (11/25) Aaron Blackwell 276, Todd Kautz 266, Nathan Nelson 255, Robin Holec 247, Brandon Ester 247; (11/18) Mike Dooley 286-278, JJ Peterson 267, Jerry Peterson 267, Brad Jones 266
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (12/9) JJ Peterson 741, Cody Henrichsen 722, Mike Kruse 720, Brandon Ester 717, Todd Kautz 672; (12/2) Cody Henrichsen 761, JJ Peterson 730, Tim Dooley 709, Pat King 706, Brandon Ester 682; (11/25) Aaron Blackwell 698, Tyler Novak 679, Matt Hoefs 678, Jeremy Washburn 675, Josh Voeltz 665; (11/18) Mike Dooley 757, JJ Peterson 719, Brad Jones 688, Jay Weaver 687, Jerry Peterson 684
STANDINGS: Manitou 81, Coca-Cola 81, Plath Chiropractic 73.5, Stockwell Engineers 72, Kruse’s Pro Shop 71.5, J.R. Sports Cards 70.5, The Unknown 64, Old Lumber Company 56.5, Czeckers 52
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Nustar 478
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Shake & Bake 1301
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Tony Osborn 267, 266, Jay Weaver 259, Robin Holec 258, Dave Reich 245, Harold LaPointe 245
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Tony Osborn 755, Jay Weaver 711, Dave Reich 685, Robin Holec 680, Harold LaPointe 673
STANDINGS: NDNS 61, Shake & Bake 58.5, Nustar 48.5, Plath Chiropractic 47, Tatanka Nupa 44, The Reichs 36, Santee 32, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 9
SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Vogt Cleaners 862
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Downtown Screen Printing 2377
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Judy Barta 215 (errorless)-188, Edwena Turner 212-185, Sharon Mernin 190-183, Jane Rhoades 178, Joan Tammen 174
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Judy Barta 567, Edwena Turner 553, Sharon Mernin 510, Susan Murphy 499, Naomi Cuka 493
STANDINGS: Pin Ups Casino 22-2, Laser Barn 15-9, Vogt Cleaners 12.5-11.5, Downtown Screen Printing 11.5-12.5, Hideout Studio & Spa 8-16
HIGHLIGHTS: Jordan Drotzman Turkey & 4 in a row; Jolene Retzlaff Turkey; Naomi Cuka Turkey; Ruth Drotzman Turkey; Edwena Turner Turkey 2-5-7; Susan Murphy Turkey; Melinda Reichert Turkey 2-7; Joan Tammen 2-7-8; 9-10; 2-7; Jane Rhoades Turkey & 2 @ 3-10; Judy Barta Turkey; Deb Mehrer 5-7;5-10; Peg Muhmel 4-5
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: TCB 513
HIGH TEAM SERIES: For The Taz 1440
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Kelly Mernin 279 (errorless), Anthony Osborn 267, Brandon Ester 267, Sharon Mernin 206, Jane Rhoades 183, Crystal Povondra 178
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Anthony Osborn 778, Kelly Mernin 696, Brandon Ester 678, Sharon Mernin 543, Jane Rhoades 472, Jordan Drotzman 445
STANDINGS: Coffee & Cream 18-2, For the Taz 15-5, Gutter Dusters(INC) 15-5, B & A(INC) 14-6, Knight Riders 13-7, TCB 10-10, 2 Broke Girls 10-10, Three Hole Surprise 9-11, Split Happens 9-11, The Bohemians 9-11, Livin’ on a Spare(INC) 9-11, The Cunningham’s(INC) 9-11, Ten Pins 6-14, We Don’t Give a Split 4-16, Double E’s 4-16
HIGHLIGHTS: Brandon Ester – errorless 257; Frank Osborn Jr. – errorless 248, 5-7; Anthony Osborn – errorless 257; Michael Wuebben 3-6-7; Chris Brandt 3-10; Bruce Christopher 3-10, 4-5-7; Geno Healy 2-4-7-10; Cheryl Heine 3-10; Jane Rhoades 5-7; Willis Gramkow 4-5
BASKETBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Central 56, Brookings 37
Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Deuel 54
Baltic 48, Beresford 42
Belle Fourche 60, Hill City 38
Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57
Canistota 83, Centerville 39
Dakota Valley 66, Tea Area 55
DeSmet 63, Deubrook 24
Dell Rapids 62, West Central 42
Flandreau 75, Chester 53
Gregory 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64
Hanson 63, Ethan 42
Harding County 75, Newell 24
Harrisburg 45, Pierre 43
Lemmon 41, Timber Lake 36
Mitchell Christian 49, Iroquois 6
New Underwood 65, Edgemont 60
Redfield 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53
Vermillion 77, Bon Homme 25
Viborg-Hurley 72, Freeman 17
Watertown 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 56
Waverly-South Shore 30, Wilmot 22
White River 74, Jones County 37
Gillette Tournament
St. Thomas More 61, Cody, Wyo. 28
FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 64, Brookings 30
Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Deuel 15
Alcester-Hudson 58, Gayville-Volin 43
Arlington 54, Colman-Egan 20
Baltic 46, Beresford 34
Belle Fourche 52, Hill City 50
Brandon Valley 58, Rapid City Stevens 57
Burke 51, Kimball/White Lake 49
Garretson 56, Tri-Valley 54
Harrisburg 61, Pierre 46
Mitchell Christian 48, Iroquois 19
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Gregory 28
New Underwood 54, Edgemont 34
Sioux Falls Christian 61, Lennox 35
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51
Sturgis Brown 62, Douglas 35
Timber Lake 62, Lemmon 45
Vermillion 60, Bon Homme 38
Viborg-Hurley 55, Freeman 36
Watertown 33, Sioux Falls Lincoln 30
Waverly-South Shore 54, Wilmot 23
Winner 74, Wagner 27
Yankton 53, Spearfish 35
Gillette Tournament
St. Thomas More 49, Cody, Wyo. 29
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Hay Springs, Neb. vs. Lakota Tech, ppd. to Jan 26th.
FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Adams Central 73, Gering 44
Alliance 49, Hastings 47
Amherst 68, Loomis 65
Ansley-Litchfield 69, Fullerton 52
Arlington 61, Nebraska City 49
Axtell 67, Overton 41
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 73, Clarkson/Leigh 36
Battle Creek 36, Stanton 24
Bennington 75, Elkhorn North 60
Bloomfield 50, Winside 30
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 38, Dorchester 13
Burwell 69, Ravenna 35
Cambridge 50, South Loup 39
Central City 58, Centura 46
Chadron 48, Gordon/Rushville 39
Cross County 74, Meridian 21
Diller-Odell 61, Sterling 33
Doniphan-Trumbull 41, Hastings St. Cecilia 32
Douglas County West 76, Fort Calhoun 62
Elm Creek 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43
Falls City 51, Johnson-Brock 31
Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Friend 41
Grand Island 60, Fremont 39
Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Columbus Scotus 50
Grand Island Northwest 61, Crete 56
Gretna 68, Omaha Bryan 63
Heartland 106, Exeter/Milligan 67
Hemingford 53, Bridgeport 48
Hershey 43, Cozad 42
Kearney Catholic 62, Ord 17
Kenesaw 56, Shelton 45
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 61, Tri County Northeast 32
Lawrence-Nelson 55, Franklin 30
Lexington 60, Holdrege 49
Lincoln Christian 64, Lincoln Lutheran 47
Milford 52, Fairbury 27
Millard North 107, Omaha Benson 57
Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48
Norfolk Catholic 73, Bishop Neumann 68
Norton, Kan. 57, McCook 29
O’Neill 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 47
Oakland-Craig 71, Pender 44
Omaha Central 73, Elkhorn South 54
Omaha Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Northwest 30
Omaha Skutt Catholic 83, North Platte 37
Omaha Westside 64, Omaha North 47
Osceola 53, Hampton 31
Papillion-LaVista South 73, Millard South 46
Paxton 52, Brady 32
Pierce 59, Boone Central/Newman Grove 44
Plainview 65, Elgin Public/Pope John 57
Pleasanton 73, Hi-Line 62
Potter-Dix 75, Creek Valley 48
Sandhills Valley 39, Sutherland 27
Sidney 73, Chase County 56
Silver Lake 73, Elba 24
St. Mary’s 80, Spalding Academy 35
Stuart 52, Twin Loup 30
Tri County 52, Southern 45
Wahoo 72, Wayne 43
Wakefield 44, Omaha Nation 42
Waverly 48, Blair 30
Weeping Water 44, Omaha Christian Academy 41
West Holt 58, Ainsworth 50
Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Alma 28
Wisner-Pilger 76, Tekamah-Herman 66
Cattle Trail Invitational
Consolation Semifinal
Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 32
Wauneta-Palisade 46, Southwest 30
Semifinal
Medicine Valley 50, Hitchcock County 38
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Arcadia-Loup City vs. Gibbon, ppd.
Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee, ppd.
Fillmore Central vs. St. Paul, ppd.
Giltner vs. Shelby/Rising City, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Kearney vs. Lincoln East, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Malcolm vs. Auburn, ppd.
McCool Junction vs. High Plains Community, ppd.
Mead vs. Palmyra, ppd.
FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Adams Central 46, Gering 32
Ainsworth 64, West Holt 48
Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
Amherst 40, Loomis 32
Archbishop Bergan 55, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 19
Battle Creek 56, Stanton 16
Bellevue East 37, Millard West 29
Bishop Neumann 51, Norfolk Catholic 44
Blair 38, Waverly 28
Bloomfield 59, Winside 33
Bridgeport 63, Hemingford 26
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Dorchester 26
Centura 66, Central City 48
Clarkson/Leigh 38, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 31
Cody-Kilgore 47, Arthur County 40
Columbus Lakeview 29, Aurora 28
Creighton 56, Neligh-Oakdale 52
Crete 40, Grand Island Northwest 30
Cross County 49, Meridian 28
Diller-Odell 52, Sterling 51
Douglas County West 45, Fort Calhoun 37
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Plainview 44
Elkhorn North 48, Bennington 32
Elm Creek 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, OT
Elmwood-Murdock 37, Ashland-Greenwood 29
Exeter/Milligan 33, Heartland 22
Franklin 38, Lawrence-Nelson 34
Fremont 79, Grand Island 33
Fullerton 49, Ansley-Litchfield 21
Gordon/Rushville 32, Chadron 29
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Columbus Scotus 43
Hampton 61, Osceola 46
Hastings 44, Alliance 20
Hershey 46, Cozad 26
Holdrege 49, Lexington 36
Johnson-Brock 47, Falls City 31
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Tri County Northeast 35
Lincoln Christian 53, Lincoln Lutheran 35
Mead 47, Palmyra 38
Milford 42, Fairbury 40
Millard South 73, Papillion-LaVista South 59
Morrill 60, Garden County 32
Nebraska City 29, Arlington 28
Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 34
Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Summerland 58
Norton, Kan. 32, McCook 30
O’Neill 54, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46
Omaha Benson 53, Millard North 41
Omaha Central 67, Elkhorn South 48
Omaha Marian 67, Omaha Northwest 45
Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, North Platte 26
Omaha Westside 68, Omaha North 22
Ord 63, Kearney Catholic 23
Overton 49, Axtell 21
Palmer 56, St. Edward 12
Paxton 41, Brady 29
Pender 51, Oakland-Craig 44
Pierce 36, Boone Central 22
Pierce 36, Boone Central/Newman Grove 22
Pleasanton 65, Hi-Line 20
Potter-Dix 49, Creek Valley 46
Ravenna 48, Burwell 29
Shelton 41, Kenesaw 23
Sidney 49, Chase County 41
Silver Lake 60, Elba 21
South Loup 70, Cambridge 32
Southern 56, Tri County 26
St. Mary’s 64, Spalding Academy 9
Stuart 50, Twin Loup 34
Sutherland 44, Sandhills Valley 27
Wahoo 58, Wayne 41
Wakefield 62, Omaha Nation 14
Weeping Water 63, Omaha Christian Academy 21
Whiting, Iowa 47, Walthill 39
Wisner-Pilger 52, Tekamah-Herman 35
Wynot 54, Osmond 31
Cattle Trail Invitational
Consolation Semifinal
Medicine Valley 48, Hitchcock County 24
Southwest 50, Arapahoe 42
Semifinal
Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 44
Wauneta-Palisade 55, Dundy County-Stratton 47
Gillette Tournament
Scottsbluff 50, Campbell County, Wyo. 43
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee, ppd.
Fillmore Central vs. St. Paul, ppd.
Giltner vs. Shelby/Rising City, ppd.
Gretna vs. Omaha Bryan, ppd.
Hay Springs vs. Lakota Tech, S.D., ppd. to Jan 26th.
Heartland Christian, Iowa vs. Boys Town, ppd.
Kearney vs. Lincoln East, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Kimball vs. Perkins County, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Leyton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Malcolm vs. Auburn, ppd.
Norris vs. Elkhorn, ppd.
Omaha Mercy vs. Beatrice, ppd. to Jan 7th.
