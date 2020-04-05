The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association has announced the boys’ basketball Academic All-State list for the 2019-20 season.
To be honored, a senior athlete, manager or statistician must have a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, and have participated for at least three seasons.
Here are the area honorees:
YANKTON: Lauren Bruening (manager), Dylan Horn
BERESFORD: Jack Bickett, Brad Christensen, Caleb Larson
CENTERVILLE: Hunter Ellis
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Adam Grashoff, Ethan Hammitt, James Lichtenberg, Bryce Moore, Chris Nelson
FREEMAN: Tryg Aanenson, Micah Swenson
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION: Gavin Pankratz
IRENE-WAKONDA: Jacob Jensen, Tate Van Beek, Gavin Spurrell
MENNO: Aidan Friesen
PARKSTON: Nathan Boettcher, Braden Bruening, Braydon Hurley, Tyrose Friederich, Nate Doering, Ryan Leischner
PLATTE-GEDDES: Kade Starr
SCOTLAND: Ty Mogck
VERMILLION: Sam Ward
VIBORG-HURLEY: Shane Andersen, Justin Harms, Carter Jahnig (manager)
