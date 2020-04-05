The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association has announced the boys’ basketball Academic All-State list for the 2019-20 season.

To be honored, a senior athlete, manager or statistician must have a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, and have participated for at least three seasons.

Here are the area honorees:

YANKTON: Lauren Bruening (manager), Dylan Horn

BERESFORD: Jack Bickett, Brad Christensen, Caleb Larson

CENTERVILLE: Hunter Ellis

ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Adam Grashoff, Ethan Hammitt, James Lichtenberg, Bryce Moore, Chris Nelson

FREEMAN: Tryg Aanenson, Micah Swenson

FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION: Gavin Pankratz

IRENE-WAKONDA: Jacob Jensen, Tate Van Beek, Gavin Spurrell

MENNO: Aidan Friesen

PARKSTON: Nathan Boettcher, Braden Bruening, Braydon Hurley, Tyrose Friederich, Nate Doering, Ryan Leischner

PLATTE-GEDDES: Kade Starr

SCOTLAND: Ty Mogck

VERMILLION: Sam Ward

VIBORG-HURLEY: Shane Andersen, Justin Harms, Carter Jahnig (manager)

