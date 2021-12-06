GAYVILLE — The Gayville-Volin Raiders outscored Mitchell Christian 23-9 in the second quarter to take control of a 63-27 victory over the Golden Eagles in girls’ basketball action on Monday. The contest was the season opener for both programs.
Taylor Hoxeng led Gayville-Volin with 22 points, seven steals and five assists. Molly Larson posted 14 points, eight assists and five steals. Jadyn Hubbard added seven points and 11 rebounds in the victory.
Audrey Hofer led Mitchell Christian with 17 points.
Gayville-Volin hosts Alcester-Hudson on Friday. Mitchell Christian hosts Iroquois-Doland on Friday.
Gayville-Volin won the JV game 21-12.
MITCHELL CHRISTIAN (0-1) 4 9 6 8 — 27
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-0) 10 23 10 20 — 63
