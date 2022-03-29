WEST POINT, Neb. — Pender claimed top honors in the West Point-Beemer boys’ golf tournament, held Monday.
Pender finished at 354, well ahead of Wayne (371) and host West Point-Beemer (379). Battle Creek (390) and Hartington-Newcastle (408) rounded out the first five.
Wayne’s Tanner Walling and WP-B’s Hayden Hunke each shot 82, with Walling winning the tiebreaker to claim medalist honors. Wayne’s Bo Armstrong (84) was third. Pender’s Quinten Heineman (85) and Guardian Angels’ Ryan Herbek (88) rounded out the top five.
Hartington-Newcastle was led by Reece Morten, who finished 14th with a 97.
Tri County Northeast finished eighth at 423. Garrett Blanke led the Wolfpack, shooting a 90 to place seventh.
