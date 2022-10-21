DENVER – Elizabeth Juhnke registered a match-high 24 kills and Madison Harms added a career-high 13 blocks in South Dakota’s reverse sweep of Denver Thursday night. The Coyotes rallied after Denver took the first two sets to sweep the remaining three and move to 8-1 in league play and 19-2 overall. Game scores went 15-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-12. 

“I am really proud of this team for finding a way to win,” said USD head coach Leanne Williamson. “Good teams force you to do things out of your comfort zone, and Denver did that to us a lot tonight.”

