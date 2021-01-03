NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Viborg-Hurley girls’ basketball team stayed undefeated after a 55-53 victory over Class A Dakota Valley on Saturday in North Sioux City.
Sydney Voss finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for Viborg-Hurley (7-0), while Coral Mason tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Nevaeh Ronke chipped in with four points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks, while Delana Mach had seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Denae Mach scored six points.
In the loss for Dakota Valley (5-2), Rylee Rosenquist scored 19 points and Peyton Tritz added 18 points.
Dakota Valley hosts Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa, on Tuesday and Viborg-Hurley plays Hanson on Thursday in Alexandria.
VIBORG-HURLEY (7-0) 10 14 14 17 — 55
DAKOTA VALLEY (5-2) 16 16 6 15 — 53
Centerville 39, Colome 35
CENTERVILLE — Haley Meyer scored 14 points as Centerville edged Colome 39-35 in a girls’ basketball game Saturday in Centerville.
Lillie Eide and Ellie Hunter both added eight points for Centerville (5-2).
MaKayla Shippy scored 12 points to lead Colome (1-2).
Centerville hosts Mitchell Christian on Tuesday.
COLOME (1-2) 9 10 7 11 — 35
CENTERVILLE (5-2) 9 15 12 13 — 39
EPPJ 50, Bloomfield 48
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — A seven-point halftime lead was enough to send Elgin Public-Pope John to a 50-48 girls’ basketball victory over Bloomfield on Saturday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Ashlynn Charf led EPPJ (8-2) with 13 points and Kirsten Krebs added 12 points.
For Bloomfield (5-4), Kate Bruns scored 14 points, Alexandra Eisenhauer had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals, and Madison Abbenhaus finished with eight points and six steals.
Bloomfield begins the Hartington-Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
ELGIN PUBLIC-PJ (8-2) 16 14 10 10 — 50
BLOOMFIELD (5-4) 14 9 15 10 — 48
AC-DC 50, Gregory 25
GREGORY — Mackenzie and Allison Muckey both recorded a double-double as Andes Central-Dakota Christian routed Gregory 50-25 in girls’ action Saturday in Gregory.
Mackenzie tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Allison had 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Also in the win for AC-DC (4-1), Josie Brouwer finished with 13 points and seven steals, and Sonya Hansum had two assists.
For Gregory (0-5), Morgan Opbroek had 11 points and Jessy Jo Vandenwerff scored seven points.
AC-DC visits Burke on Thursday.
ANDES CEN.-DAK. CHR. (4-1) 11 10 15 14 — 50
GREGORY (0-5) 1 10 5 9 — 25
Winner 69, Parkston 40
WINNER — Bella Swedlund scored 26 points and dished out five assists as Winner cruised past Parkston 69-40 in a Class A girls’ basketball showdown Saturday in Winner.
Kalla Bertram added 18 points and five rebounds for Winner (5-1), and Kelsey Sachtjen pulled down nine rebounds.
For Parkston (4-2), Emma Yost had 13 points and five rebounds, Allison Ziebart had seven points and five assists, and Faith Oakley grabbed five rebounds.
Parkston plays Hanson on Tuesday in Alexandria.
PARKSTON (4-2) 10 15 11 4 — 40
WINNER (5-1) 35 0 17 17 — 69
