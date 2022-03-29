OMAHA, Neb. – South Dakota suffered its second-straight tough 4-3 setback in women’s tennis, this time to Creighton in Tuesday’s match at Hanscom Tennis Courts.
The shorthanded Coyotes won the first three singles matches, but couldn’t pull out another match and dropped the team verdict to fall to 7-11 on the season.
“Congrats to Creighton on a pulling out a tough win today.,” coach Brett Barnett said. “We knew it would be tough and it was tougher playing short-handed with five players.
I’m so proud of our effort in singles. We gave ourselves a chance to pull this out and that’s all I can ask for.”
Habiba Aly, Jana Lazarevic and Bea Havlickova all earned singles wins on the day, all picking up win No. 14 on the season, while Natka Kmoskova suffered a tough three-set setback at No. 4 singles.
Aly, a fifth-year senior, moved to 5-3 at No. 1 singles with a three-set win over Kate Krueger.
Lazarevic, a fifth-year senior, won her seventh straight match, moving to 7-1 at No. 2 singles with her three-set win.
Havlickova, a freshman, earned a straight sets victory at No. 3 singles and is now 2-1 at that position on the season.
“Top three played great tennis taking care of their court and Nat battled and fought and came up just short,” said Barnett. “We know what we need to do coming up and can control our own destiny.
“Hopefully we can get a nice crowd for a very important match against North Dakota Friday.”
South Dakota will host North Dakota at the USD Tennis Courts on Friday beginning at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.