Four members of the Yankton Bucks and two members of the Yankton Gazelles wrestling team will compete in the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) in Rapid City.
The Yankton Bucks boast four wrestlers, including three first-time participants, in the 2023 tournament.
“We do have a younger squad, and we’ll continue to have a younger squad next year,” said Yankton head coach Riley Smith. The Bucks had just one senior and only a couple of juniors on the 2022-23 squad. “We can tell there has been a lot of growth. It has definitely shown, especially at region time.”
Junior Dylan Sloan (25-13) returns to state, competing in the 132-pound field.
“Dylan had a really good region tournament,” Smith said. “He will help lead our younger guys through their first time at state.”
Two freshmen big men also qualified for the Bucks, Peyton Eustace (17-19) at 195 pounds and Edly Amaro (18-18) at 220 pounds.
“Edly has done a good job of getting back under control, working on his confidence and his technique. Especially at regions, he stayed focused,” Smith said. “Peyton is a little undersized. He’s had to find a technique that will work for him at this weight class. It clicked for him when he needed it to.”
Eighth grader Damian Janish (19-22) will also make his state tournament debut, competing at 106 pounds.
“When you take a first-round loss, it’s hard to come back,” Smith said, referring to Janish’s path in regions. “He beat two kids that he had lost to earlier in the season. For him to make the podium (at regions) was a big deal.”
On the girls’ side, senior Nevaeh Leonard (32-2) will look to finish her career with a second state title and third state tournament medal.
Leonard, second at 126 a year ago, was the 131-pound champion in 2021, the first year of girls’ varsity wrestling in South Dakota. She will compete in the 142-pound division this year.
“She’s worked really hard to continue to improve,” Smith said. “She’s going to work to make her mark, which is not going to be an easy feat. There are some quality wrestlers in that bracket.”
Jaclyn Kyte will also compete for the Gazelles. The eighth grader, 27-14 on the season, will compete in the 126-pound division.
“She wanted that opportunity, and she’s done a really good job,” Smith said. “You can see she’s right there. She’s going to work on making adjustments to put herself in a great spot to place at state.”
Today’s session will include the first two rounds of competition, with opening round at 10 a.m. (Central). Quarterfinals and first round consolation will begin at 4 p.m., with second round consolation to follow.
Friday’s action will begin with semifinals and third round consolation at 10 a.m., followed by fourth round consolation. Placing rounds will begin at 4 p.m., with championship matches beginning at 7 p.m.
Girls’ rounds will go first in each session, with the exception of the championship round.
Saturday’s action will feature the boys’ dual championships, with first round at noon, followed shortly by semifinals. Placing matches will begin at 5 p.m.
