YHS Qualifies Six For State

Yankton qualified six wrestlers for the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) in Rapid City. State qualifiers include (front) Nevaeh Leonard, Jacyln Kyte, Damian Janish, (back) Edly Amaro, Dylan Sloan and Peyton Eustace. Also pictured is Shayce Platt.

 Submitted Photo

Four members of the Yankton Bucks and two members of the Yankton Gazelles wrestling team will compete in the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) in Rapid City.

The Yankton Bucks boast four wrestlers, including three first-time participants, in the 2023 tournament.

