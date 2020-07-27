The Hartford Sparx scored eight runs in each end of a doubleheader to earn a sweep of Yankton Fury Red in girls’ softball action on Monday.
Hartford won the opener 8-5.
Tori Vellek doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend and Camryn Zoeller each doubled. Regan Garry, Payton Vellek, Grace Brockberg and Izzy Wintz each had a hit in the effort.
Garry took the loss, striking out four in the five-inning contest.
Hartford rallied late to take the nightcap 8-7.
Hannah Sailer doubled and singled, and Annika Gordon and Olivia Girard each had two hits for Yankton. Tori Vellek had a double and three RBI. Townsend had a hit and two RBI. Zoeller, Brockberg and Wintz each had a hit in the effort.
Payton Vellek took the loss, striking out six.
Scotland 5, Parkston 3
PARKSTON — Scotland scored four runs in the third inning, then held on for a 5-3 victory over Parkston in the 18-under league softball championship game on Sunday.
Emma Poore had two of Parkston’s seven hits. Allison Ziebart, Lindsey Roth, Maci DeGeest, Kiauna Hargens and Reese Reichert each had a hit.
DeGeest took the loss.
