LEWIS & CLARK CLASSIC

June 11-13

YANKTON POOL

At Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium

Friday’s Games

Norfolk 10, Yankton 4

Blair 12, Norfolk 7

Omaha South 6, Blair 5, 8 innings

Yankton 8, Omaha South 0

Saturday’s Games

Yankton vs. Blair, 11:45 a.m.

Norfolk vs. Omaha South, 2 p.m.

Pool #3 vs. Pool #4, 4:45 p.m.

Pool #1 vs. Pool #2, 6:30 p.m.

VERMILLION POOL

At Prentis Park

Friday’s Games

Vermillion 4, Pender 0

Brandon Valley 9, Pender 0

Brandon Valley 7, Tea 3

Mitchell 6, Tea 2

Vermillion 19, Mitchell 2

Saturday’s Games

Vermillion vs. Tea, 9:30 a.m.

Tea vs. Pender, 11:45 a.m.

Pender vs. Mitchell, 2 p.m.

Mitchell vs. Brandon Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Brandon Valley vs. Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.

CROFTON POOL

At Memorial Park

Friday’s Games

Tabor 16, Crofton 6

S.F. Black 6, Tabor 5

Huron 9, S.F. Black 5

Huron 7, Crofton 1

Saturday’s Games

Huron vs. Tabor, 11:45 a.m.

S.F. Black vs. Crofton, 2 p.m.

Pool #3 vs. Pool #4, 4:45 p.m.

Pool #1 vs. Pool #2, 6:30 p.m.

HARTINGTON POOL

At Felber Park

Friday’s Games (First Two Played In Wynot-Wet Conditions)

S.F. East 4, Renner 2

Renner 8, Humboldt 0

Humboldt 7, Hartington 0

Saturday’s Games

S.F. East vs. Humboldt, 11:45 a.m.

Renner vs. Hartington, 2 p.m.

Hartington vs. S.F. East, 4:15 p.m.

FINAL ROUNDS

Sunday At Yankton

Yankton Pool Champ vs. Hartington Pool Champ, 11 a.m.

Vermillion Pool Champ vs. Crofton Pool Champ, 1:15 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.