LEWIS & CLARK CLASSIC
June 11-13
YANKTON POOL
At Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium
Friday’s Games
Norfolk 10, Yankton 4
Blair 12, Norfolk 7
Omaha South 6, Blair 5, 8 innings
Yankton 8, Omaha South 0
Saturday’s Games
Yankton vs. Blair, 11:45 a.m.
Norfolk vs. Omaha South, 2 p.m.
Pool #3 vs. Pool #4, 4:45 p.m.
Pool #1 vs. Pool #2, 6:30 p.m.
VERMILLION POOL
At Prentis Park
Friday’s Games
Vermillion 4, Pender 0
Brandon Valley 9, Pender 0
Brandon Valley 7, Tea 3
Mitchell 6, Tea 2
Vermillion 19, Mitchell 2
Saturday’s Games
Vermillion vs. Tea, 9:30 a.m.
Tea vs. Pender, 11:45 a.m.
Pender vs. Mitchell, 2 p.m.
Mitchell vs. Brandon Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Brandon Valley vs. Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.
CROFTON POOL
At Memorial Park
Friday’s Games
Tabor 16, Crofton 6
S.F. Black 6, Tabor 5
Huron 9, S.F. Black 5
Huron 7, Crofton 1
Saturday’s Games
Huron vs. Tabor, 11:45 a.m.
S.F. Black vs. Crofton, 2 p.m.
Pool #3 vs. Pool #4, 4:45 p.m.
Pool #1 vs. Pool #2, 6:30 p.m.
HARTINGTON POOL
At Felber Park
Friday’s Games (First Two Played In Wynot-Wet Conditions)
S.F. East 4, Renner 2
Renner 8, Humboldt 0
Humboldt 7, Hartington 0
Saturday’s Games
S.F. East vs. Humboldt, 11:45 a.m.
Renner vs. Hartington, 2 p.m.
Hartington vs. S.F. East, 4:15 p.m.
FINAL ROUNDS
Sunday At Yankton
Yankton Pool Champ vs. Hartington Pool Champ, 11 a.m.
Vermillion Pool Champ vs. Crofton Pool Champ, 1:15 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
