Rex Ryken records an RBI to give the Yankton Lakers amateurs a 12-11 victory over Wynot Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton tallied five runs in the bottom of the ninth to complete the comeback. Ryken went 3-for-5, scoring three times. Owen Feser added three hits and three runs scored.
Jacob Just and Mitch Gullickson picked up two hits, with just driving in three runs and Gullickson two. Drew Lawrence added a hit and two RBI.
Ryan Heimes tallied four hits in five at-bats, bringing in three runners. Devon Lammers added three RBI on two base hits. Dawson Sudbeck and Lee Heimes tallied two hits each, with Lee Heimes bringing in a run.
Cobe Porter pitched six innings in the start for the Lakers. Miles Carda pitched three innings of relief, picking up the win.
After five innings on the mound for Jalen Wieseler, Landon Wieseler tookt he loss, giving up two runs in two-thirds of an inning.
Yankton Tappers 9, Tabor 4
TABOR —The Yankton Tappers picked up some timely hits in a 9-4 win over Tabor Sunday night in Tabor.
Colin Muth went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI for the Tappers (7-0). Caid Koletzky added two hits, both being doubles, and two RBI. Nik Davis and Devin Gullikson added two hits.
Joey Slama went 3-for-5 with a RBI for the Blue Birds (2-5). Beau Rothschadl added two hits and a RBI. Dean Kaul took one at-bat and drove in a run.
Cooper Davis pitched five innings, striking out four for the Tappers. Davis took the win. Shane Miller and Brian Feuz pitched in relief.
Zach Cuka took the loss for Tabor, giving up five runs over four innings. Zach Sutera pitched five innings of relief.
Mount Vernon 6, Parkston 4
PARKSTON — Two runs in the seventh inning broke a 4-4 tie and gave Mount Vernon a 6-4 victory over Parkston Sunday night in Amateur baseball.
Bradley Dean went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles, bringing in one run for Mount Vernon (8-1). Spencer Neugebauer drove in three runs on two hits. Koby Larson and Briggs Halvik added two hits each.
Matt Malloy went 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI for Parkston (3-9). Dylan Mogck drove in two runs and recorded a double. Jeff Harris added two hits from the lead-off spot.
Dean picked up the win on the mound, pitching 2 1/3 innings, striking out two and giving up one hit. Birggs Havlik started for Mount Vernon, pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing four runs.
Jake Weber took the loss for Parkston, striking out six, but giving up 10 hits and six runs over 6 2/3 innings. Jared Donahue pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and striking out five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.