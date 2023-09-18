Bucks Second, Third In Polls
The Yankton Bucks take the field prior to their Eastern South Dakota Conference football game against Pierre, Friday at Yankton's Crane-Youngworth Field. Despite a 27-14 loss to the top-ranked Governors, Yankton remained second in the media poll and third in the coaches' poll, both announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks remained second in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Media poll and third in the South Dakota Football Coaches Association poll, each announced Monday.

Pierre, which beat Yankton 27-14 this past Friday, remained first in both polls. Yankton (3-1) travels to Tea Area (3-1), which is second in the coaches’ poll and third in the media poll, this week.

