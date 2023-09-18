The Yankton Bucks remained second in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Media poll and third in the South Dakota Football Coaches Association poll, each announced Monday.
Pierre, which beat Yankton 27-14 this past Friday, remained first in both polls. Yankton (3-1) travels to Tea Area (3-1), which is second in the coaches’ poll and third in the media poll, this week.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Sioux Falls Lincoln (4-0) is first in both Class 11AAA polls, with O’Gorman (4-0) second in both polls.
— Dell Rapids (4-0) is first in both Class 11A polls, with West Central (4-0) second in both polls. Dakota Valley (3-1) is fourth in the coaches’ poll and is receiving votes in the media poll.
— The polls do not agree on the top team in Class 11B. The media has Winner (5-0) first and Sioux Valley (5-0) second, while the coaches favor Sioux Valley over Winner. Defending champion Elk Point-Jefferson (3-1) is third in the media poll and fifth in the coaches poll.
— Parkston (5-0) leads both Class 9AA polls. Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy (3-1) received a vote in the media poll, while Platte-Geddes (3-1) received votes in the coaches’ poll.
— Canistota (5-0) is first in both Class 9A polls. Alcester-Hudson (5-0) is fourth in the coaches’ poll and fifth in the media poll.
— Faulkton Area (5-0) is first in both Class 9B polls. Avon (4-1) is third in both polls.
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 18 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Lincoln (23) 4-0 115 1
2. O’Gorman 4-0 88 2
3. Jefferson 3-1 70 3
4. Harrisburg 2-2 41 4
5. Brandon Valley 2-2 30 5
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (23) 4-0 115 1
2. Yankton 3-1 82 2
3. Tea Area 3-1 75 3
4. Watertown 3-1 47 4
5. Spearfish 3-1 25 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 1.
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (22) 4-0 114 1
2. West Central (1) 4-0 90 2
3. Canton 3-1 63 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 2-2 34 4
5. Lennox 3-1 33 5
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 11.
Class 11B
1. Winner (22) 5-0 114 1
2. Sioux Valley (1) 5-0 93 2
3. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-1 51 4
4. Hot Springs 4-1 41 5
5. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-1 21 3
Receiving votes: Deuel 18, Tri-Valley 6, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.
Class 9AA
1. Parkston (19) 5-0 111 1
2. Hamlin (3) 5-0 93 2
3. Howard (1) 4-1 67 3
4. Wall 4-1 42 5
5. Elkton-Lake Benton 4-1 31 4
Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 1.
Class 9A
1. Canistota (20) 5-0 112 1
2. Warner (3) 4-0 94 2
3. Harding County/Bison 5-0 61 4
4. Philip 4-0 36 5
5. Alcester-Hudson 5-0 19 RV
Receiving votes: Wolsey-Wessington 15, Gregory 4, Lyman 3, Deubrook Area 1.
Class 9B
1. Faulkton Area (23) 5-0 115 1
2. De Smet 4-1 92 2
3. Avon 4-1 67 4
4. Corsica-Stickney 4-1 34 RV
5. Hitchcock-Tulare 3-2 27 3
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 10.
SDFBCA POLL
11AAA
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln – 124 (24) 4-0
2. Bishop O’Gorman – 99 (1) 4-0
3. Sioux Falls Jefferson – 60 3-1
4. Harrisburg – 49 2-2
5. Brandon Valley – 41 2-2
RV: SF Washington 3, SF Roosevelt 2
11AA
1. Pierre – 115 (23) 4-0
2. Tea Area – 78 3-1
3. Yankton – 76 (1) 3-1
4. Watertown – 44 3-1
5. Spearfish – 16 3-1
RV: Huron 8
11A
1. Dell Rapids – 125 (25) 4-0
2. West Central – 87 4-0
3. Canton – 68 3-1
4. Dakota Valley – 40 3-1
5. Lennox – 29 3-1
RV: Sioux Falls Christian 18, Chamberlain 1
11B
1. Sioux Valley – 94 (8) 5-0
2. Winner – 92 (12) 5-0
3. Hot Springs – 46 (3) 4-1
4. Deuel – 29 5-0
5. Elk Point-Jefferson – 22 3-1
RV: WWSSC 21, BEE 7, Tri Valley 7, Aberdeen Roncalli 5
9AA
1. Parkston (22) 118 5-0
2. Hamlin (2) 103 5-0
3. Howard (3) 79 4-1
4. Elkton-Lake Benton 37 4-1
5. Hanson 17 2-2
RV: Platte-Geddes 16, Wall 14
9A
1. Canistota (18) 119 5-0
2. Warner (8) 109 4-0
3. Philip 57 4-0
4. Alcester-Hudson 31 5-0
5. Harding Co./Bison 24 5-0
RV: Wolsey-Wessington 17, Deubrook Area 11, Gregory 11
9B
1. Faulkton Area (22) 130 5-0
2. De Smet (6) 109 4-1
3. Avon (1) 71 4-1
4. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 44 3-2
5. Corsica-Stickney 39 4-1
RV: Dell Rapids St. Mary 33
