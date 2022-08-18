BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A pair of Yankton High School graduates were noted among the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference “Athletes to Watch” as the league announced its preseason honors this month.

Brooke Solomon, a junior, was named the women’s cross country “athlete to watch” for Wayne State. Solomon was Wayne State’s second runner in all six meets last season, earning an eighth place finish in the Wildcat Classic and a 10th place finish at the Morningside Invitational.

