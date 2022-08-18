BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A pair of Yankton High School graduates were noted among the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference “Athletes to Watch” as the league announced its preseason honors this month.
Brooke Solomon, a junior, was named the women’s cross country “athlete to watch” for Wayne State. Solomon was Wayne State’s second runner in all six meets last season, earning an eighth place finish in the Wildcat Classic and a 10th place finish at the Morningside Invitational.
“She had a good track season last year and is hoping to build off of that and have an even better cross country season this year,” WSC head coach Marlon Brink said of Solomon.
Kelsey Oswald, a junior defender, was named a women’s soccer “athlete to watch for the University of Sioux Falls. She started all 18 matches for USF as a sophomore, logging 1,559 minutes.
“She is going to be a major contributor for us on both sides of the ball this season,” said USF head coach Brittany Domino. “She is an outstanding one on one defender and has really worked on her one-on-one attacking skills over the last year.”
