BERESFORD — Wagner jumped out to the lead with a trio of two-run innings, claiming a 6-2 victory over the Beresford-Alcester-Hudson Black Sox in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Dustin Honomichl went 3-for-4 with a double for Wagner. Nolan Dvorak doubled twice. Matt Link also had two hits. Christian Doom and Carlin Hopkins each had a hit in the victory.
Jake Goblirsh went 3-for-4 for the Black Sox. Kalub Bickett doubled, and Zach Boden and Matthew Vassar each had a hit in the effort.
Link struck out nine batters in four innings of work for the win. Jack Erlandson took the loss, striking out six in his four innings of work. Boden struck out five in four innings of shutout relief for the Black Sox.
Wagner hosts Winner-Colome on Sunday. The Black Sox host Parkston on Sunday.
Parkston 14, Lennox 10
LENNOX — Matt Scott had a home run, a double and four RBI to lead Parkston past Lennox 14-10 in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Kaleb Weber also doubled for Parkston. Jay Storm, Ty Neugebauer, Maddox Brissette and Tate Klumb each had a hit in the victory.
Carter VanHouten went 3-for-4 with a home run for Lennox. Brett Duncan had a pair of hits. Lance Spieler also homered, Conner Eich doubled, and Braedon Wulf and Steven Christion each had a hit in the effort.
Klumb picked up the win. Ashton Bach took the loss.
Parkston travels to Beresford-Alcester-Hudson on Sunday. Lennox travels to Madison on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.