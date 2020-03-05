LINCOLN, Neb. — Kaci Day and her teammates remember last year’s state tournament well.
They remember, painfully well, their early exit.
“We were so upset because we went that whole week of practice and came down, and then had to go right back home,” said Day, now a senior for Ponca.
After last year’s loss in the first round, the Indians were determined to return to the Nebraska State Girls Basketball Tournament and make it an extended stay.
“We were really, really set on, ‘We were going to win the whole thing,’ because we were so upset last year,” Day said.
Ponca moved one step closer to that goal with a 56-38 thrashing of Grand Island Central Catholic in Thursday afternoon’s Class C2 opener at Lincoln North Star High School.
The win advances Ponca, now 22-4, to tonight’s (Friday) 7 p.m. semifinals against top-seeded Oakland-Craig at Devaney Sports Center.
A big reason why the Indians got to that point was a surge midway through the third quarter.
Grand Island Central Catholic got to within 28-23 with three minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Ponca scored the next 10 points and put together a 16-2 run.
“We always tell them, the first five minutes of the second half is one of the most important parts of the game, and they responded,” head coach Bob Hayes said.
Day finished with 25 points for Ponca and did a little bit of everything in the victory.
“I’m glad she’s on my team, I can tell you that much,” Hayes said, with a smile.
“I don’t have enough superlatives to tell you how much I appreciate Kaci Day,” he added.
Freshman Ashlyn Kingsbury added eight points for Ponca, while senior Breanna Gill and freshman Samantha Ehlers both scored six points.
The story, though, was Ponca’s stifling defense.
“We’ve really worked at our defense to keep us in games, and today was a good example of it,” Hayes said.
“They really got after it and played good team defense.”
Ponca is now in the state tournament semifinals for the first time since 2017 with a shot to advance to the school’s first championship game since 1993.
“Right now, I’m kind of numb,” Hayes said.
“We told the girls, we can’t worry about who’s next, we just have to win our next game. We’re just elated to be there.”
