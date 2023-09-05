SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota State’s Carson Noecker was named the first Summit League Cross Country Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Noecker, a freshman from Hartington, Nebraska, won the men’s race at the Augustana Twilight, helping the Jackrabbits to the team title in the event. He finished the four-mile course in 18:55.99.
