ALEXANDRIA — The Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix built a 7-0 lead and held on for a 14-9 victory over Hanson in high school softball action on Friday.
Vaida Ammann went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Harli Ross had two hits for the Phoenix. Cami Fransen homered, Sonia Deckert doubled and Claire Loofbourrow, Avary Thomas, Kylie Gossen and Sam Fransen each had a hit in the victory.
Jersey Kampshof doubled and singled, and Jozlynn Tegethoff had two hits for Hanson. Dakota Jarding doubled. Jacey Schoenrock and Cadence Jarding each had a hit for the Beavers.
Thomas picked up the win, striking out seven in the seven-inning contest. Olivia Kayser took the loss, striking out six.
The Phoenix, 2-3, play in the Gayville-Volin Tournament today (Saturday). Hanson, 2-2, travels to Wagner for a doubleheader on Monday.
Elk Point-Jefferson 14, Lennox 3
LENNOX — Elk Point-Jefferson took control with an eight-run fourth inning on the way to a 14-3 victory over Lennox in high school softball action on Friday.
Hannah Nearman went 3-for-4 with a home run, and Sophia Giorgio went 3-for-4 with a double for EPJ. Nicole Wells went 2-for-3 with a triple. Grace Schuh had two hits and three RBI. Josie Curry also had two hits. Alyssa Chytka, Cera Schmitz, Grace Griffin and Jezmarie Stultz-Praster each had a hit in the victory.
Makinleigh Wallenstein doubled and singled, driving in all three Lennox runs. Macy Wallenstein had the other Lennox hit.
Danica Torrez picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest. Aleeah Oltmanns took the loss.
EPJ, 4-6, travels to Sioux Falls Christian today (Saturday), a 1 p.m. start at the Sanford Sports Complex. Lennox, 2-3, travels to Tea Area on Tuesday.
