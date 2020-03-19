BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Brunick Service 901
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Brunick Service 2541
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Don Casey 258, Tony Osborn 249, Austin Reich 247, Dave Brunick 246, Tony Osborn 245
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Tony Osborn 673, Harold LaPointe 668, Steve Meteer 667, Don Casey 663, Rod Sherman 644
STANDINGS: Brunick Service 49, Old Lumber Company 39.5, Yankton Redi-Mix 26, Dead Wood 20.5, H&K Oil #2 20, H&K Oil 7
