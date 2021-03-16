VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis upcoming home dual with Creighton has been moved up on the schedule.
Originally scheduled for March 31, the Coyotes will now host the Bluejays on March 26 at 1 p.m. at the USD Tennis Courts.
If inclement weather is in the forecast then the match will be played indoors at Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.