VERMILLION – It took a few minutes for the shots to start falling, but once they did the South Dakota Coyotes men’s basketball team quickly pulled away for a 71-58 win over North Dakota Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
“We couldn’t drop this one,” USD guard Erik Oliver said. “This was the most important game of the season, because we didn’t want to go on a two-game losing streak. We locked in defensively, that was the biggest thing.”
Early on, neither side could buy a bucket, but the Coyotes held a slim 8-6 lead six minutes in. Eleven minutes later, USD had a 20-point lead, 33-13.
“You can’t keep thinking about the past, you have to move forward,” Tasos Kamateros said of the Coyotes’ hot start following Thursday’s loss. “...We lost the game Thursday, but we said okay, what are we going to do to win this game tonight?”
The lead was built on stout defense and hot shooting, especially from beyond the 3-point line. USD started 6-of-11 from beyond the arc to build their lead, and while the Coyotes would manage two of their last 12 attempts from deep, the lead wouldn’t diminish to single digits.
The Coyotes held a 39-18 lead at the half, but the Fighting Hawks pushed back early in the second half, cutting the lead down to 16 four minutes into the half.
The Coyotes responded by stretching the lead back out to 27 with 11:34 to play. The Fighting Hawks weren’t done though.
North Dakota went on an 18-2 run to cut the lead back to 11, 58-47. A Mason Archambault corner-three snapped the scoring drought for USD and got the Coyote offense back in rhythm, allowing them to hold on and win.
“It took a little while, we had trouble scoring,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “They put the zone in and we haven't played against the zone a lot. We had some good looks once we got organized, and then they pressed and it felt like they were getting to the line every possession and they were able to slow the game down.”
Kamateros led USD with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Archambault added 12 points. Oliver and Damani Hayes added 11 points apiece off the bench.
Bentiu Panoam led UND with 19 points as the Fighting Hawks lost their 10th straight. Former Dakota Valley standout Paul Bruns tallied 17 points in the loss.
Bruns, in his freshman year with the Fighting Hawks, leads the team with 13.7 points per game entering Saturday’s game. That number increases to 15.6 points per game in conference play.
“We’ve been able to put Mason (Archambault) on one of their better players (defensively) and obviously Bruns is that, their leading scorer,” Lee said.
The Coyotes get a little extra rest before a rematch with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Saturday. The Coyotes have won six of their last seven games since the loss in Brookings Jan. 6.
“After that loss (against SDSU), man, we talked about being desperate,” Oliver said. “We were 0-3 after that South Dakota State loss in conference. We talked about being desperate, we have to play like our hair’s on fire and just leave it all on the court no matter what happens.”
NORTH DAKOTA (4-18, 0-9)
Tsotne Tsartsidze 3-9 2-2 8, Brady Danielson 1-4 2-2 4, Matt Norman 0-2 0-0 0, Bentiu Panoam 7-9 2-2 19, Paul Bruns 4-9 8-8 17, Caleb Nero 0-3 0-0 0, Ethan Igbanugo 1-7 0-3 2, Brian Mathews 1-2 0-0 2, Reid Grant 0-1 5-6 5. TOTALS: 17-46 19-23 58.
SOUTH DAKOTA (13-8, 6-4)
Hunter Goodrick 1-1 0-0 2, Tasos Kamateros 8-19 2-2 21, Boogie Anderson 1-2 0-2 2, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 5-10 0-0 12, Mason Archambault 4-10 2-3 12, Erik Oliver 5-8 0-0 11, Damani Hayes 5-7 1-2 11, Nikola Zizic 0-1 0-0 0, Keaton Kutcher 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 29-58 5-9 71.
At the Half: USD 39, UND 18. Three-Pointers: USD 8-23 (Kamateros 3-9, Archambault 2-7, Perrott-Hunt 2-4, Oliver 1-3), UND 5-17 (Panoam 3-3, Bruns 1-3, Igbanugo 1-5, Danielson 0-1, Grant 0-1, Norman 0-2, Nero 0-2). Rebounds: USD 33 (Kamateros 12), UND 27 (Danielson 8). Assists: USD 16 (Archambault 4), UND 7 (Norman 3). Steals: USD 4 (Kamateros 2), UND 1 (Panoam). Blocked Shots: USD 3 (Hayes 3), UND 1 (Tsartsidze). Personal Fouls: USD 20, UND 16. Turnovers: UND 9, USD 6.
