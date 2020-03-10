SIOUX FALLS — Ciara Duffy didn’t need a championship to solidify herself as one of the all-time greats.
It wasn’t ever going to be a knock on her resume or anything.
She’s the only player in South Dakota women’s basketball history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists.
She’s been her conference’s Player of the Year.
She’s helped her team twice completed an undefeated conference regular season.
She’s played in the NCAA Tournament.
She’s also a three-time Academic All-American who graduated in three years.
There was one thing missing, though: A Summit League tournament championship.
Check.
Duffy — a senior from Rapid City — and her Coyote teammates finally got over the blue and yellow hump by beating rival South Dakota State 63-58 in Tuesday afternoon’s title game in Sioux Falls.
It wasn’t so much that the Coyotes (30-2) beat the Jackrabbits — for the first time in six tries in the finals — that made the victory sweet, it was that they finally did it.
“It’s been a game that has eluded us for a really long time,” Duffy said.
“Winning this tournament, none of us have ever done it.”
Nobody currently within the USD program has.
It hadn’t happened since 2014.
And that was with a different staff, different players and heck, even in a different venue.
Yet, here the Coyotes were, celebrating with the championship trophy in what had already been a historic season.
They boast a national ranking (No. 17 in the media poll, No. 11 in the coaches poll). They ran through the conference season with a perfect 16-0 record.
Winning in Sioux Falls, now that’s a different story.
“But winning it in the tournament is certainly something we haven’t been part of as a program with our coaching staff,” Plitzuweit said.
“It was something that was certainly a goal of ours; something that was important.”
Another goal was returning to the NCAA Tournament, but in a different way.
The Coyotes didn’t want the backdoor way through an at-large invitation, like a year ago.
They wanted to win their way in.
“Last year we were very fortunate and lucky with the work we had done previous to the tournament to put us in there, but this is extra special,” junior Chloe Lamb said.
It certainly means something different to hoist the championship trophy.
“What team doesn’t want to win their conference tournament and get into the NCAA Tournament,” Lamb added, with a smile.
“It’s pretty cool.”
Doing so by virtue of beating your rival, that has to make it particularly sweet, doesn’t it?
“It didn’t matter who it was going to be, the goal was to get here on Tuesday and win today,” Lamb said.
There’s more, though.
“Playing with State; that’s a rivalry there, and being in South Dakota is pretty special.”
Beating the Jackrabbits in the finals, though, wasn’t going to be an easy task.
The Coyotes know that well.
It took them six tries to do it.
As she assessed just how tough SDSU made it for USD to really find any kind of rhythm on Tuesday, Plitzuweit closed by sharing just what the win means.
“It’s something that’s really important for us; that we feel like we belong and ‘we can do this too,’” she said.
