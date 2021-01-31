MADISON — Vermillion built a 44-13 halftime lead on the way to a 62-35 rout of Redfield in the 11-game Dakota XII Conference/Northeast Conference Clash boys’ basketball event on Saturday.
Dillon Gestring scored 15 points and Noah Gilbertson netted 12 points for Vermillion. Jake Jensen had nine points, and Jakob Dobney added eight points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Paul Juarez scored nine points for Redfield.
Vermillion, 12-0, hosts Lennox on Friday. Redfield travels to Potter County on Tuesday.
REDFIELD (9-4) 6 7 10 12 — 35
VERMILLION (12-0) 17 27 13 5 — 62
Dakota Valley 78, Mobridge-Pollock 41
MADISON — Dakota Valley capped Dakota XII/NEC Clash with a 78-41 rout of Mobridge-Pollock on Saturday in Madison.
Paul Bruns posted 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns added 18 points.
Trace Cernay scored 10 points for Mobridge-Pollock.
Dakota Valley, 12-1, travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday. Mobridge-Pollock, 10-3, is off until a home contest against Timber Lake on Feb. 9.
DAKOTA VALLEY (12-1) 20 24 19 15 — 78
MOBRIDGE-POLL. (10-3) 13 4 15 9 — 41
Elk Point-Jefferson 56, Webster 49
MADISON — Elk Point-Jefferson outscored Webster 19-11 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 56-49 victory over the Bearcats in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash on Saturday.
Andrew Nearman scored a game-high 22 points for EPJ, which trailed 38-37 entering the fourth quarter. Will Geary scored 11 points and Riley Schmitz added 10 points in the victory.
Jacob Pereboom scored 19 points for Webster. Jaydon Keller grabbed nine rebounds.
EPJ travels to Lennox on Tuesday. Webster travels to Henry to face Florence-Henry on Monday.
WEBSTER (1-11) 15 16 7 11 — 49
ELK POINT-JEFF. (3-9) 13 8 16 19 — 56
Tea Area 58, Sisseton 37
MADISON — Cael Lundin scored 23 points to lead Tea Area past Sisseton 58-37 in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash on Saturday.
Caden Ellingson posted eight points and 15 rebounds for Tea Area. Jeff Worth also scored eight points in the victory.
Andrew Kranhold led Sisseton with nine points.
Tea Area, 7-6, hosts Western Christian, Iowa, on Tuesday. Sisseton hosts Britton-Hecla on Tuesday.
SISSETON (5-7) 8 14 8 7 — 37
TEA AREA (7-6) 17 13 14 14 — 58
S.F. Christian 75, Groton 39
MADISON — Noah Van Donkersgoed posted 29 points to lead Sioux Falls Christian past Groton 75-39 in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash on Saturday.
Xavier Van Beek added 15 points in the victory.
Lane Tietz scored 13 points for Groton. Tate Larson added nine points.
SFC, 12-2, travels to Canton on Tuesday. Groton, 8-3, travels to Langford on Tuesday.
GROTON (8-3) 9 9 12 9 — 39
S.F. CHRISTIAN (12-2) 20 12 20 23 — 75
Milbank 55, Lennox 48
MADISON — Milbank outlasted Lennox 55-48 in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash on Saturday.
Bennett Schwenn scored 16 points to lead Milbank. Will Cummins added 12 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Peyton Eich scored 25 points for Lennox.
Milbank, 7-6, travels to Ortonville, Minnesota, on Tuesday. Lennox hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday.
MILBANK (7-6) 18 15 11 11 — 55
LENNOX (5-8) 13 17 5 13 — 48
Roncalli 58, Canton 52
MADISON — Aberdeen Roncalli edged Canton 58-52 in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash on Saturday.
Gray Imbery posted 17 points and eight rebounds for Roncalli. Micah Dohrer finished with 13 points. Brian Holmstrom added 10 points.
Lance Tieszen scored a game-high 20 points to lead Canton. Jacob VandeWeerd finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Payton Eben added 11 points.
Roncalli travels to Clark to face Clark-Willow Lake on Thursday. Canton hosts Sioux Falls Christian on Tuesday.
RONCALLI (5-9) 18 13 16 11 — 58
CANTON (4-9) 15 12 16 9 — 52
West Central 50, Clark-Willow Lake 32
MADISON — West Central controlled each quarter on the way to a 50-32 victory over Clark-Willow Lake in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash on Saturday.
Derek Eidsness scored 17 points to lead West Central. Hunter Hagerty added 11 points in the victory.
For CWL, Tyler O’Neill scored 11 points to lead the way. Noah Boykin added nine points and seven rebounds.
West Central, 7-5, hosts Tri-Valley on Tuesday. CWL, 5-5, hosts Aberdeen Roncalli on Thursday in Clark.
CLARK-WL (5-5) 9 4 10 9 — 32
WEST CENTRAL (7-5) 16 7 13 14 — 50
Madison 54, Hamlin 39
MADISON — Madison built a 21-9 lead after one quarter and coasted to a 54-39 victory over Hamlin in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash on Saturday.
Logan Allbee scored 14 points and Aspen Dahl scored 12 points for Madison. Carter Bergheim added 11 points in the victory.
Tyson Stevenson led Hamlin with 14 points.
Madison, 6-5, is scheduled to host Beresford on Thursday. Hamlin travels to Arlington on Tuesday.
HAMLIN (6-7) 9 15 9 6 — 39
MADISON (6-5) 21 14 11 8 — 54
Dell Rapids 78, Tiospa Zina 46
MADISON — Dell Rapids built a 20-point halftime lead on the way to a 78-46 victory over Tiospa Zina in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash on Saturday.
Brayden Parkonen scored 20 points and Colin Rentz scored 18 points to lead Dell Rapids. Carter Nelson netted 13 points, Landon Ruesink had 11 points and Coby Maeschen grabbed eight rebounds in the victory.
Juron Adams scored 14 points to lead Tiospa Zina. Courage Brown and Devin Long Crow each scored eight points in the effort.
Dell Rapids, 9-3, travels to Flandreau on Tuesday. Tiospa Zina, 7-4, travels to Deuel on Friday.
DELL RAPIDS (9-3) 19 18 26 15 — 78
TIOSPA ZINA (7-4) 14 3 19 10 — 46
Tri-Valley 61, Deuel 46
MADISON — Tri-Valley outscored Deuel 30-12 in the middle two periods to claim a 61-46 victory over the Cardinals in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash on Saturday.
Tyler Johnson scored 16 points, and Riley Haynes had 14 points and eight rebounds for Tri-Valley. Nick Hass added 12 points in the victory.
Trey Maaland scored 10 points for Deuel. Zane Bingham grabbed seven rebounds.
Tri-Valley, 6-6, travels to West Central on Thursday. Deuel hosts Elkton-Lake Benton on Tuesday.
DEUEL (3-10) 16 7 5 18 — 46
TRI-VALLEY (6-6) 13 14 16 18 — 61
Other Games
Harrisburg 63, R.C. Central 55, OT
RAPID CITY — Conner Geddes scored a game-high 30 points, going 6-for-10 from three-point range, to lead Harrisburg to a 63-55 overtime victory over Rapid City Central in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Blaze Lubbers posted 19 points and eight rebounds for Harrisburg. Brayden Phipps added nine rebounds in the victory.
Kohl Meisman scored 26 points, going 5-for-10 from three-point range, for Central. Micah Swallow finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Julian Swallow added six assists.
Harrisburg, 9-3, hosts O’Gorman on Tuesday. Central, 9-4, travels to Watertown on Friday.
HARRISBURG (9-3) 11 11 14 13 14 — 63
R.C. CENTRAL (9-4) 15 6 13 15 6 — 55
Stevens 51, Sturgis 40
RAPID CITY — Kaden Lemer and Jaden Haefs each scored 14 points to lead Rapid City Stevens past Sturgis 51-40 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Haefs also had eight rebounds and five assists for the Raiders. Ben Goldy grabbed nine rebounds and Charles Christensen had nine points in the victory.
Owen Cass scored 10 points for Sturgis.
Stevens begins a string of seven straight road contests on Friday at Brookings. Sturgis hosts St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
STURGIS (1-12) 13 7 14 6 — 40
STEVENS (6-6) 18 10 7 16 — 51
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.