Wynot Earns Second Seed In D2 East
Wynot players celebrate a fumble recovery by teammate Zach Foxhoven, 1, during the Blue Devils' football game against Humphrey St. Francis earlier this season. The Blue Devils take a 7-1 record and the second seed in the east bracket into the Nebraska Class D2 football playoffs. The pairings were announced Saturday morning.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

LINCOLN, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge earned the top seed on its side of the Class D1 bracket as the Nebraska eight-man football playoff pairings were announced Saturday morning.

First-round games are set for Thursday, Oct. 20. Teams advancing past the first round will be seeded statewide, with the bracket playing out through the finals on Nov. 21 in Lincoln.

