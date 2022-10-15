LINCOLN, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge earned the top seed on its side of the Class D1 bracket as the Nebraska eight-man football playoff pairings were announced Saturday morning.
First-round games are set for Thursday, Oct. 20. Teams advancing past the first round will be seeded statewide, with the bracket playing out through the finals on Nov. 21 in Lincoln.
— LCC finished a perfect 8-0 season on Friday. The Bears earned a first-round matchup against Mead (4-4).
Crofton (5-3) also earned a first-round home game in Class D1. The seventh-seeded Warriors will face Freeman (5-3).
— Creighton, Wausa, Bloomfield and Wynot each advanced to post-season play in Class D2.
Wynot (7-1), the second seed in the east bracket, will host Winside (4-4). Bloomfield (7-1), the fourth seed, will host Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (5-3). Wausa (5-3), the 12th seed, will travel to Johnson-Brock (7-1). Creighton (4-4), the 16th seed, will travel to top-seeded Howells-Dodge (8-0).
No. 16 Elkhorn Valley (3-5) at No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (8-0)
No. 9 Bridgeport (6-2) at No. 8 Summerland (5-3)
No. 12 Arapahoe (4-4) at No. 5 Hi-Line (7-1)
No. 13 Sandy Creek (5-3) at No. 4 Sandhills Valley (7-1)
No. 14 Cambridge (4-4) at No. 3 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1)
No. 11 Alma (5-3) at No. 6 Nebraska Christian (6-2)
No. 10 Ravenna (6-2) at No. 7 Perkins County (5-3)
No. 15 Maxwell (4-4) at No. 2 Riverside (7-1)
No. 16 Mead (4-4) at No. 1 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (8-0)
No. 9 EMF (5-3) at No. 8 Heartland (6-2)
No. 12 Wisner-Pilger (5-3) at No. 5 Clarkson-Leigh (7-1)
No. 13 Shelby-Rising City (5-3) at No. 4 Thayer Central (7-1)
No. 14 Weeping Water (4-4) at No. 3 Cross County (8-0)
No. 11 Plainview (5-3) at No. 6 Elmwood-Murdock (7-1)
No. 10 Freeman (5-3) at No. 7 Crofton (5-3)
No. 15 Pender (4-4) at No. 2 Stanton (8-0)
No. 16 Maywood-Hayes Center (4-4) at No. 1 Hitchcock County (8-0)
No. 9 South Loup (5-3) at No. 8 Kenesaw (7-1)
No. 12 Mullen (4-4) at No. 5 Elm Chreek (7-1)
No. 13 Axtell (4-4) at No. 4 Dundy County Stratton (7-1)
No. 14 Loomis (3-5) at No. 3 Ainsworth (8-0)
No. 11 O’Neill St. Mary’s (6-2) at No. 6 Central Valley (7-1)
No. 10 Elgin Public-Pope John (6-2) at No. 7 Twin Loup (6-2)
No. 15 Hyannis (4-4) at No. 2 Sandhills-Thedford (7-1)
No. 16 Creighton (4-4) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (8-0)
No. 9 Falls City Sacred Heart (4-4) at No. 8 Humphrey St. Francis (5-3)
No. 12 Wausa (5-3) at No. 5 Johnson-Brock (7-1)
No. 13 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (5-3) at No. 4 Bloomfield (7-1)
No. 14 Nebraska Lutheran (5-3) at No. 3 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (8-0)
No. 11 Fullerton (4-4) at No. 6 Osceola (7-1)
No. 10 Lourdes Central Catholic (4-4) at No. 7 Lawrence-Nelson (7-1)
No. 15 Winside (4-4) at No. 2 Wynot (7-1)
