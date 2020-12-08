SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton club high school boys’ and girls’ bowling teams earned victories over O’Gorman on Monday at Empire Bowl.
The Gazelles claimed a 34-16 victory to improve to 2-2 on the season.
Teighlor Karstens posted a 223 high game and 584 series to lead Yankton. Hannah Washburn rolled a 188 high game and 511 series. Amalee Boese-Rahm added a 185 high game and 505 series for the Gazelles.
For O’Gorman, Emma Ruth rolled a 204 high game and 529 series. Elizabeth Meert added a 197 high game and 472 series.
The Yankton boys (3-1) scored their third straight victory, a 40-10 decision over the Knights.
Carter Teply led the Bucks with a 256 high game and 633 series. Josh Bern posted a 222 high game and 602 series. Parker Pooler also had a high game of 222, finishing with a 599 series.
For O’Gorman, Cade Anderson led the way with a 212 high game and 608 series. D.J. Heiberger added a 193 high game and 540 series.
Yankton hosts Harrisburg on Friday, Dec. 18. Start time is 4 p.m. at Yankton Bowl.
In JV action, the Bucks improved to 2-2 with a 29-21 victory. For Yankton, Nate Myer had a 221 high game and 586 series. Nick Taylor rolled a 182 high game and 443 series. Sean Turner added a 192 high game and 422 series.
