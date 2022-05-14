TULSA, Okla.—Freshman Danii Anglin captured the high jump and third-year sophomore Helen Gould raced to gold in the 3,000-meter steeplechase to highlight Friday’s competition at the Summit League Championships held at ONEOK Sports Complex.
Gould outkicked the competition after the final barrier of the 3,000-meter steeplechase to win the race in 10:45.11. The time was just two-hundredths of a second off her season best. Gould improved from her runner-up performance to teammate Jonna Bart a year ago, becoming the second-straight Coyote to win the Summit steeplechase.
Anglin was the lone athlete to clear 5-10 ½ (1.79m) in the women’s high jump, completing the sweep of the Summit indoor and outdoor high jump titles. After securing the title, she also took three shots at the Summit championship meet record of 6-0 (1.83m). Third-year sophomore Carly Haring took third place with a height of 5-9 ¼ (1.76m). This marks the first time USD’s had two women on the podium for the high jump in the same year.
Sophomore Sara Reifenrath had a record-breaking performance in the 200 meter preliminaries on Friday night. She clocked a personal best 23.30 seconds to break the Summit League Championships meet record and the South Dakota school record.
Third-year sophomores Lydia Knapp and Meredith Clark made the podium in the discus throw. Knapp placed second with a throw of 160-11 (49.05m) and Clark was third with a toss of 158-6 (48.31m). Friday also marks the first time in USD history that the Coyotes have placed two women on the podium for the discus. It marks Knapp’s second all-Summit performance of the weekend, following her runner-up finish in the hammer throw.
Leading a pack of Yotes in the men’s long jump, freshman Jayden Green earned all-Summit accolades for the first time. He took third place with a personal best jump of 23-2 ½ (7.07m), a distance that he cleared twice in the competition. Fourth-year sophomore Sage Hagen finished fifth in 23-0 (7.01m) and freshman Ken-Mark Minkovski placed seventh with a leap of 22-7 ¾ (6.90m).
Fifth-year senior Holly Gerberding, a two-time Summit pentathlon champion indoors, picked up all-Summit recognition in the heptathlon for the first time. She placed third with a personal best score of 4,956 points. Fourth-year junior Liberty Justus finished in fifth place with her own personal best score of 4,852 points. The pair both moved onto USD’s top-10 charts, with Gerberding ranking eighth and Justus in 10th.
On the men’s side, sophomore Wyatt Lubarski placed fourth following a personal best tally of 6,483 points. The score ranks 10th in USD program history.
Fourth-year junior Jessie Sullivan launched the shot put a personal best of 58-1 ¼ (17.71m) for fifth place in the field. Freshman Tristan Gray added a sixth-place finish with a personal best throw of 57-7 ½ (17.56m). Sullivan remains fifth in USD program history, while Gray moves to sixth.
Gerberding snagged an additional point in the long jump, leaping 19-0 ¾ (5.81m) for eighth place.
South Dakota sits in second in the women’s team race with 80 points to North Dakota State’s 110. The Coyote men sit in third place with 47 points.
All running events of 800 meters or less raced preliminaries on Friday. The following Coyote women advanced to Saturday’s finals: Erin Kinney, 100 meters (11.66); Jacy Pulse, 100 meters (11.81); Averi Schmeichel, 100 hurdles (14.03); Sara Reifenrath, 200 meters (23.30); Erin Kinney, 200 meters (23.97); Anna Robinson, 200 meters (24.52); Sara Reifenrath, 400 meters (55.22); Anna Robinson, 400 meters (55.92); Caelyn Valandra-Prue, 400 meters (56.19); Jacy Pulse, 400 hurdles (1:01.26); Holly Gerberding, 400 hurdles (1:01.07); Ella Byers, 800 meters (2:08.25); Madison Jochum, 800 meters (2:10.24); Haley Arens, 800 meters (2:10.24).
The following South Dakota men qualified for Saturday’s finals: Dylan Kautz, 100 meters (10.44); Ardell Inlay, 100 meters (10.57); Hugo Morvan, 110 hurdles (14.17); Tre Young, 110 hurdles (14.64); Demar Francis, 200 meters (21.03); Dylan Kautz, 200 meters (21.27); Ardell Inlay, 200 meters (21.44); Demar Francis, 400 meters (46.78).
For South Dakota State, Jaiden Boomsma (Yankton) was fifth in the long jump with a career-best 19-8. She also qualified for the finals of the 100-meter dash, posting a prelim time of 12.07.
Competition at the Summit League Championships resumes Saturday at 10 a.m.
