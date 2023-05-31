Four area teams have made the field in the inaugural South Dakota State Class B High School Softball Tournament, which begins today (Thursday) at Players Softball Complex in Aberdeen.
Alcester-Hudson (12-1) earned the top spot in the eight-team field and drew a bye into the state tournament. Fourth-seeded Bon Homme (13-4), fifth-seeded Gayville-Volin (11-6) and seventh-seeded Viborg-Hurley (8-9) each earned their way to state with SoDak 16 victories on May 23.
Alcester-Hudson will play the first game of the day, a 10 a.m. matchup against Hanson (5-10). Bon Homme and Gayville-Volin will follow at 12:30 p.m. Viborg-Hurley draws second-seeded Arlington (14-4) in the 3 p.m. contest. The final game of the day matches third-seeded Castlewood (10-5) against Deuel (12-4).
The single-elimination tournament will be played out to all places, with the championship scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Here is a look at the area qualifiers, in order of seed.
Alcester-Hudson
When coach Dean Moller started working with his Alcester-Hudson Cubs squad, he didn’t know what to expect. But he knew he had some athletes to work with.
“I knew we’d be tough. I didn’t realize we’d be this tough,” he said. “They’ve shown the ability to get along and play together. We’re one big family.”
Part of the Cubs’ success can be traced to pitcher Emma Moller (11-1, 143 K in 62 1/3 IP).
“Emma’s worked extra hard for a lot of years,” Coach Moller said. “We’ve got a great defense behind her, which helps. We’ve also got an offense that scores a few runs.”
Elly Doering (.567, 1 double, 1 HR, 11 RBI), Paxtyn Moller (.528, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 17 RBI) and Delta Pies (.500, 3 doubles, 1 HR, 12 RBI) are all batting at .500 or better for a squad that is hitting .437 as a team. Emma Moller (.455, 5 doubles, 2 HR, 12 RBI), Sarah Ebert (.452, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 13 RBI), Ella Serck (.438, 7 doubles, 12 RBI) and Jaeley Christensen (.400, 10 RBI) have also pounded the ball for the Cubs.
“We’ve spent a lot of time in practice hitting,” Coach Moller said. “They’ve come out and done the job every game.”
Coach Moller is excited to see what the Cubs can do against the rest of the state.
“This is an amazing group of girls. It’s been a blast,” he said. “We’re hoping for success all weekend, coming home with a championship.”
Bon Homme
As the Cavaliers began work for their inaugural season, Bon Homme head coach Jena Ranek felt she had plenty to work with. She still does.
“We had a strong team with a lot of potential,” she said of her preseason outlook. “We have a deep bench to put in. We have confidence in all our players.”
Jurni Vavruska (.414, 5 doubles, 5 RBI), Nevaeh Myers (.394, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 10 RBI) and Kenadee Kozak (.382, 7 doubles, 1 HR, 6 RBI) have put the ball in play for the Cavaliers. Taycee Ranek (.286, 1 double, 1 triple, 2 HR) has a team-best 12 RBI. Taryn Crites (.345, 5 doubles, 9 RBI) and Reyna Alberts (.281, 2 doubles, 9 RBI) have also provided some pop for Bon Homme.
“We have some strong hitters,” Coach Ranek said.
Kozak has handled the majority of the pitching duties, striking out 71 batters in her 58 2/3 innings of work.
“Whenever we have a tougher game, we’re confident in her pitching the whole game,” Coach Ranek said.
The Cavaliers draw a Gayville-Volin squad that they have seen twice this season. Bon Homme won 17-7 on April 3, and Gayville-Volin won 3-1 on April 29.
“They’ve got a good pitcher that is consistent. We’ve got to be swinging,” Coach Ranek said of the Raiders. “Our outfield defense needs to adjust to their hitters.”
While the Cavaliers have their eyes set on a title, they want to continue the momentum that got them to Aberdeen.
“We want to come together,” Coach Ranek said. “Keep our bats going, have good pitching and defense.”
Gayville-Volin
Gayville-Volin head coach Jason Selchert admits that he didn’t know what to expect from the first season of high school softball. But he was hopeful that the Raiders would have a good season.
And they have.
A string of victories in April gave Selchert confidence that his young team was going to be successful.
“We were playing a lot of the better ‘B’ teams and some ‘A’ teams, and we were competing with them,” he said.
The Raiders have pounded the ball at a .483 clip as a team this season. Gayville-Volin averaged 12.2 runs per game — the second-most in Class B — and have 16 home runs as a team.
“At times we have hit with a lot of power,” Selchert said. “At the same time we’re young and our bats can leave us.”
Andrea Miller has crushed the ball for the Raiders, batting .658 with eight home runs, nine doubles and 31 runs batted in. Teresa Stockman has also batted .658, recording seven doubles and 11 RBI. Maia Achen (.562, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 1 HR, 25 RBI), Kayden Bye (.514, 6 doubles, 11 RBI) and Keeley Larson (.509, 5 doubles, 7 triples, 1 HR, 18 RBI) have also hit above .500 on the season.
Jolie Westrum (.448, 3 doubles, 1 HR, 11 RBI), Kendra Beeck-Waterman (.417, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 1 HR, 12 RBI), Tanayia Pacheco (.379, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HR, 14 RBI) and Ayla Dimmer (.365, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 HR, 9 RBI) have also homered for the Raiders this season.
Dimmer has handled the majority of the pitching duties, striking out 66 batters in 82 2/3 innings pitched. Jolie Westrum has also pitched for the Raiders.
“Ayla doesn’t throw hard, but she’s around the zone,” Selchert said. “We can count on her to do that game in and game out.”
The Raiders draw a Bon Homme team they’ve seen twice this season, going 1-1. Selchert noted that the Raiders are a different team than the one that lost to the Cavaliers in early April.
“A lot of the girls who played that early game aren’t on the team anymore,” he said. “We’re not the same team.”
But Selchert noted that the Cavaliers are a talented team.
“They’ve consistently got a really good pitcher,” he said. “They know what we’re about, and we know what they’re about. It will probably come down to who pitches the better game and whose bats show up.”
Win or lose, Selchert hopes this weekend provides the building blocks for his senior-less squad.
“We’ll learn,” he said. “Hopefully we get on a run. If not, we’ve still been successful all year long. We’ll go back to the drawing board and keep working.”
Viborg-Hurley
To say that the inaugural season for Viborg-Hurley softball was one of discovery might be an understatement.
After one game, three Cougars discovered that they wanted to be a part of the team. Later in the year, when their senior pitcher was injured, they discovered another pitcher that has helped them get to state.
Senior pitcher Shelby Lyons, senior catcher Lauren Petersen and sophomore infielder Charley Nelson were the players who joined the team after the season opener.
“They changed the whole dynamic of the team,” said Cougars head coach Ellie Van Hull. “They solidified the team we had. It helped that the seniors we added were a pitcher and catcher, too.”
But Shelby Lyons developed shoulder problems midway through the season. Younger sister Tatum, a freshman, stepped in to pitch some games. But another freshman, Alexia Lindemann, gave the Cougars a surprise boost.
“Lexie had been playing shortstop. One day she comes to me and says, ‘I can pitch,’” Van Hull said. “She’s done a fantastic job for us.”
The Cougars’ offense, which averages better than 10 runs per game, hasn’t been a concern.
“I told the girls at the beginning that we’ll never fail in hitting,” Van Hull said. “Our hitting will be there.”
The Cougars face an Arlington squad that drew a bye into the state tournament as the second seed. While this is the first state softball tournament, many of the Cougars have the experience of being a part of back-to-back state titles for the Viborg-Hurley girls’ basketball team.
“They’ve experienced that. They’ve felt that feeling,” Van Hull said. “I want them to have it again.
“First and foremost, I want them to enjoy it.”
