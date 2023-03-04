CONWAY, Ark.—A pair of dominant pitching performances and a timely home run from South Dakota catcher Bela Goerke led to a pair of wins Saturday on the final day of the Shamrock Classic hosted by Central Arkansas.

The Coyotes beat Alcorn State 9-1 in six innings and avenged Friday’s 2-0 loss to Central Arkansas with a 1-0 win over the Bears Saturday. Goerke hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning against Central Arkansas and Coyote pitcher Clara Edwards completed the shutout.

