Could Matthew Mors be coming home?
A year after wrapping up his storied — and historic — career for the Yankton High School boys’ basketball program, Mors has decided to transfer from the University of Wisconsin, where he spent this season as a redshirt freshman.
“I wanted to get closer to home, and Wisconsin just wasn’t the right fit for me,” Mors told the Press & Dakotan on Monday night.
“I am weighing all of my options and going to be patient. I’m excited for what’s next.”
Mors, a 6-foot-7 forward, rewrote the YHS record book during his six seasons of varsity action. He graduated as the program leader in career points (2,707), points in a game (48), points in a season (585), career steals (219), career assists (315), career blocks (159) and career three-pointers (254).
One of the most decorated boys’ basketball players in state history, Mors earned five all-state honors, was three times named the South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year and helped guide the Bucks to the 2018 state championship.
Wisconsin’s season came to an end, with a 25-8 record, on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Press & Dakotan will have more on Mors’ decision and his future plans in future print editions and online at yankton.net.
