MADISON — In a matchup of the top two teams in Class A, Hamlin downed Vermillion 51-34 in the Dakota XII/Northeast Conference Clash, Saturday in Madison.
Hamlin, which outscored the Tanagers 31-14 in the second half, was led by Kami Wadsworth’s 25 points.
Kasey Hanson led Vermillion with nine points.
Hamlin, 16-0, hosts Deuel on Thursday. Vermillion, 16-1, hosts Dakota Valley on Tuesday.
HAMLIN (16-0) 12 8 16 15 — 51
VERMILLION (16-1) 9 11 9 5 — 34
Parkston 32, Lennox 28
MADISON — Parkston outscored Lennox 11-4 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 32-28 victory over the Orioles in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash on Saturday.
Abby Hohn scored 11 points for Parkston. Mya Thuringer added nine points and eight rebounds.
Andie Peters led Lennox (13-4) with eight points and eight rebounds.
Parkston hosts Sanborn Central-Woonsocket on Tuesday. Lennox travels to Tri-Valley on Thursday.
LENNOX (13-4) 7 6 11 4 — 28
PARKSTON (12-5) 5 9 7 11 — 32
Dakota Valley 76, Tiospa Zina 41
MADISON — Dakota Valley built a 37-18 halftime lead on the way to a 76-41 victory over Tiospa Zina in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash on Saturday.
Jorja VanDenHul led Dakota Valley with 18 points. Melina Snoozy added 15 points.
Hannah Ziegler scored 24 points for Tiospa Zina. Kennadee Bissonette had 15 points. Alexia Quinn added 14 points.
Dakota Valley travels to Vermillion on Tuesday. Tiospa Zina hosts Sisseton on Thursday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (6-10) 22 15 17 22 — 76
TIOSPA ZINA (4-11) 13 5 14 9 — 41
Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Aberdeen Roncalli 35
MADISON — Elk Point-Jefferson jumped out to a 15-2 lead and didn’t look back, claiming a 52-35 victory over Aberdeen Roncalli in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash on Saturday.
Ava Hanson scored 13 points for Roncalli.
EPJ takes on Winner today (Monday). Roncalli hosts Miller on Tuesday.
RONCALLI (7-8) 2 9 5 19 — 35
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (8-7) 15 11 15 11 — 52
Mid-State Conf.
Crofton 49, Guardian Angels 39
PIERCE, Neb. — Crofton avenged the only loss of its 2022-23 season, beating Guardian Angels Central Catholic 49-39 in the championship of the Mid-State Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Pierce, Nebraska.
Guardian Angels beat Crofton 45-31 on Dec. 10. Crofton has won 15 straight since.
Sammie Allen had 17 points and four steals to lead Crofton (19-1). Caitlin Guenther had 10 points. Lexie Wiebelhaus added eight points in the victory.
Reese Throener led Guardian Angels with 13 points.
Crofton travels to Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family on Tuesday. Guardian Angels, 17-2, hosts Pender on Tuesday.
Other Games
Beresford 58, Alcester-Hudson 53
ALCESTER — Beresford outlasted Alcester-Hudson 58-53 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Ella Merriman finished with 14 points and six rebounds for Beresford. Savanna Beesen netted 13 points and Irelyn Fichbohm added 11 points in the victory.
Elly Doering posted game-highs of 20 points and 10 rebounds for Alcester-Hudson. Alexis Gray added 14 points.
Beresford, 8-7, hosts Garretson on Tuesday. Alcester-Hudson, 5-12, hosts Baltic on Thursday.
Miller 36, Platte-Geddes 29
PLATTE — Morgan Kolda scored 15 points to lead Miller past Platte-Geddes 36-29 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Cadence VanZee posed eight points and eight rebounds for Platte-Geddes. Karly VanDerWerff had nine rebounds and six steals.
Miller, 12-3, travels to Aberdeen Roncalli on Tuesday. Platte-Geddes hosts Bon Homme on Feb. 10.
Miller won the JV game 47-6.
PLATTE-GEDDES (7-9) 4 8 4 13 — 29
MILLER (12-3) 12 8 5 11 — 36
