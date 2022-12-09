VERMILLION — The South Sioux City Cardinals defeated the Vermillion Tanagers 62-50 Friday night in both teams’ season opener.
South Sioux City is 1-0, while Vermillion is 0-1.
The Cardinals were led by Manny Paul’s 16 points. Anthony Earth added 15 points and four steals for the Cardinals, while Randy Decora registered 13 points.
Vermillion was led by Zoan Robinson’s 22 points and 10 rebounds. Carter Skogsberg added 12 rebounds for the Tanagers.
South Sioux City travels to play Sioux City East (Iowa) Saturday while the Tanagers host West Central Tuesday.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY (1-0) 21 10 20 11 — 62
VERMILLION (0-1) 17 15 6 12 — 50
Bloomfield 47, Winside 35
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Bloomfield Bees defeated the Winside Wildcats 47-35 Friday.
Bloomfield improves to 3-1, while Winside falls to 0-3.
Wiley Ziegler led Bloomfield with 14 points, while Layne Warrior added 11 points.
Bloomfield plays at Niobrara-Verdigre Saturday, while Winside plays at St. Edward Tuesday.
WINSIDE (0-3) 10 7 9 9 — 35
BLOOMFIELD (3-1) 13 13 5 16 — 47
Winner 57, Wagner 33
WAGNER — The Winner Warriors defeated the Wagner Red Raiders 57-33 in both teams’ season openers Friday.
Winner improves to 1-0 on the season, while Wagner falls to 0-1 on the season.
The Warriors were led by Blake Volmer’s 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Aiden Barfuss added 17 points and three assists.
Wagner was led by Matt Link’s six points. Carter Coumoyer registered five rebounds for the Red Raiders, while Ted Slaba added three assists.
Winner plays at Stanley County, while Wagner hosts Irene-Wakonda Tuesday.
WINNER (1-0) 17 20 13 7 — 57
WAGNER (0-1) 14 7 6 6 — 33
Cedar Catholic 81, O’Neill 52
HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Cedar Catholic Trojans defeated the O’Neill Eagles 81-52 Friday.
Cedar Catholic improves to 2-0, while O’Neill falls to 1-1.
O’Neill was led by Drew Morrow’s 14 points. Tyler Diediker and Ryder Pokorny added 10 points apiece.
Cedar Catholic plays at Crofton Tuesday, while O’Neill plays at Pierce Tuesday.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (1-0) 28 14 16 23 — 81
O’NEILL (0-1) 29 3 8 12 — 52
Canistota 63, Centerville 54
CANISTOTA — The Canistota Hawks defeated the Centerville Tornadoes 64-54 in each team’s season opener Friday.
Canistota is 1-0, while Centerville falls to 0-1.
The Hawks were led by Tage Ortman’s 29 points. Brandon Kjetland registered 14 rebounds for Canistota.
Centerville got 17 points apiece from Cole Edberg and Logan Bobzin.
Canistota travels to take on Freeman Thursday while Centerville hosts Freeman Academy-Marion Tuesday.
CENTERVILLE (0-1) 14 12 20 8 — 54
CANISTOTA (1-0) 13 22 9 19 — 63
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 66, Tri-County Northeast 27
LAUREL, Neb. — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears defeated the Tri-County Northeast Wolfpack 66-27 Friday.
LCC improves to 3-1 on the season, while Tri-County Northeast falls to 0-3.
The Bears were led by Gibson Roberts’ 17 points, with Jake Rath adding 14. Carter Kvols registered 12 points for the Bears as well.
LCC plays at Ponca Tuesday, while Tri-County Northeast travels to play Hartington-Newcastle Tuesday.
TRI-COUNTY NORTHEAST (0-3) 6 5 13 3 — 27
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (3-1) 23 23 13 7 — 66
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 56, Menno 32
ARMOUR — The Tripp-Delmont-Armour Nighthawks defeated the Menno Wolves 56-32 Friday.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour improves to 1-0 while Menno falls to 0-1.
TDA was led by Mason Reiner’s 12 points. Jaden Groeneweg added 11 points. Isaac Wunder registered 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Nighthawks.
Menno was led by Kadeyn Ulmer’s 11 points and four rebounds.
TDA hosts Parkston Tuesday while Menno hosts Alcester-Hudson on Saturday.
Wynot 80, Osmond-Randolph 47
WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot rolled past Osmond-Randolph 80-47 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Zach Foxhoven finished with 16 points to lead Wynot. Chase Schroeder had 13 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Heine and Colin Wieseler each had nine points in the victory.
Trevin Larson led Osmond-Randolph with 14 points.
Wynot, 3-0, hosts Homer on Tuesday. Osmond-Randolph, 0-2, travels to Creighton on Tuesday.
Parkston 40, Tri-Valley 36
PARKSTON — The Parkston Trojans defeated the Tri-Valley Mustangs 40-36 in both teams’ season opener Friday.
Parkston improves to 1-0 while Tri-Valley falls to 0-1.
The Trojans were led by James Deckert’s 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Tri-Valley was led by Noah Haynes’ 17 points and nine rebounds.
Parkston plays at Tripp-Delmont-Armour Tuesday. Tri-Valley hosts Tea Area Monday.
Boyd County 45, Crofton 39
SPENCER, Neb. — Boyd County outscored Crofton 22-13 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 45-39 victory over the Warriors in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Braxston Foxhoven led Crofton with 15 points. Simon McFarland added 10 points.
Boyd County, 2-1, hosts Neligh-Oakdale on Dec. 15. Crofton, 1-2, hosts Guardian Angels Central Catholic today (Saturday).
CROFTON (1-2) 7 11 8 13 — 39
BOYD COUNTY (2-1) 5 8 10 22 — 45
Viborg-Hurley 64, Freeman 34
FREEMAN — Viborg-Hurley used four players in double figures to claim a 64-34 victory over Freeman in Cornbelt Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Gage Goettertz led Viborg-Hurley (1-0) with 15 points and five assists. Kobee Sherman, Nick Hansen and Bryson Morrison each had 12 points. Rafe Goettertz added seven rebounds in the victory.
Rocky Ammann led Freeman with 12 points and six rebounds. Tate Sorensen had eight points.
Viborg-Hurley travels to Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday. Freeman faces Kimball-White Lake in Mitchell on Monday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-0) 11 21 18 14 — 64
FREEMAN (0-1) 4 9 9 12 — 34
