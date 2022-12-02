Maxwell Mohr scored a natural hat trick to open the game, and six other Sioux Falls players followed with one goal each as the Flyers downed Yankton 9-1 in varsity boys’ hockey action on Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Six of the Flyers’ goals came in the second period, beginning with Mohr’s second goal just seven seconds in.
Mason Schramm had a goal and two assists for Sioux Falls. Nathan Renken and Hayden Gorra each had a goal and an assist. Nicholas Lohr, Camden Ponto and Cade Edwards each had a goal. Cory Perdaems and John Mathison each had two assists in the victory.
Jace Sedlacek scored the Yankton goal, with Luke Abbott and Dawson Vellek each recording an assist on the play.
Cole Langston stopped 13 shots in goal for Sioux Falls. Keenan Wagner made 30 saves for Yankton.
Yankton is back on the ice today (Saturday), hosting Watertown as part of “Yankton Hockey Day.”
Five hockey games are on tap, beginning with the Yankton Miracle PeeWee team against Sioux Falls at noon. The Miracle Bantam ‘B’ and ‘A’ squads face Watertown at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. The Yankton Bucks junior varsity team plays the Watertown Lakers at 5:30 p.m., with the Bucks varsity against the Lakers at 8 p.m.
In conjunction with the games, YAIA will hold a raffle, various activities, and a chili cookoff. Also, the Yankton High School pep band will play prior to the varsity game.
JV: Sioux Falls I 4, Yankton 2
Sioux Falls I scored twice in the final period to rally past Yankton 4-2 in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Tristan Lake, Shane Bolcerek, Evan Schumacher and Griffen Schlapkohl each scored for Sioux Falls. Daylen Gibson had two assists and Zander Howe added an assist in the victory.
For Yankton, Hunter Haas and Jace Sedlacek each scored a goal. Kaden Hunhoff and Jack Pedersen each had an assist.
Casey Vinti made 12 saves in goal for Sioux Falls. Garrett Haas stopped 33 shots for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Watertown today (Saturday) at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.