After “the longest half-hour” waiting to see “South Dakota” move across the screen, the Coyotes began to focus on Ole Miss and the opening round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
USD gathered with fans Sunday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center to watch the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament selection show. The Coyotes drew the 10-seed and will face Ole Miss on Friday in Waco, Texas.
The USD-Ole Miss matchup was the last of the games announced on the selection show, nearly a half-hour into the program. While senior Chloe Lamb joked it was “the longest half hour of my life,” she noted there was a certain amount of anticipation that came along with the wait.
“You see the numbers, the seeds that you think you could have a spot at. I’m not one to pay attention to the bracketology or anything, mostly because it’s probably going to be wrong,” she said after the announcement. “So you kinda go through and you see those numbers without your name on them, you kinda get nervous. You know you’re in, but not sure where.
“But there’s no better feeling than seeing ‘South Dakota’ come across the screen.”
It’s an experience that Lamb and the Coyote veterans have experienced twice before: a first-round loss to Clemson in 2019 and a first-round loss to Oregon in the COVID-bubble tournament of 2021. USD also qualified for the 2020 tournament, but that tournament was cancelled by COVID.
“I’m excited for our young kids for them to experience a real NCAA Tournament,” said USD senior Liv Korngable. “Our true freshmen and our redshirt freshmen from last year kinda got a disjointed, COVID, NCAA Tournament.
“So, I’m excited for them to see what it’s all about, and for them to understand the weight, the importance and the legacy that going to an NCAA Tournament gives you.”
The Coyotes (27-5) finished the season with a flourish. USD finished the regular season with three games in five days due to a COVID-rescheduled trip to Western Illinois. After a five-day break from competition, the Coyotes played three games in four days in the Summit League Tournament.
“It took a toll on our bodies, so Coach P (Dawn Plitzuweit) and the rest of the staff gave us a few days off,” said USD senior Hannah Sjerven. “Then we took a few days to focus on us.”
That focus is invaluable at this point of the season, noted Plitzuweit.
“I think something that we do as a program, especially our coaching staff, is work on us. We can control what we do,” she said. “Not knowing your opponent but being able to grow ourselves and get better is something that has really worked out for us in the past.”
The Coyotes have not won in three NCAA Tournament trips, something the squad hopes to change this time around, even if they don’t put it in those words.
“We’ve got a big goal in mind. It’s a very unified goal,” Lamb said. “There’s something special about that, when everyone has the same expectation in mind. Going into practice these next few days and as we travel, that is going to be really big for us: remembering what we’re doing, what we’re here for.”
But, as Lamb noted, the trip to Waco won’t be entirely about business.
“We’re going to have a lot of fun, too,” she said. “Coach P always makes sure of that.”
About Ole Miss
South Dakota’s matchup with Ole Miss will be a reunion of sorts, even though the two programs have never played each other.
Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin crossed paths with USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit when each was in their previous coaching position, McCuin at Jacksonville and Plitzuweit at Northern Kentucky. Both programs were then in the A-SUN, and their teams clashed several times between 2013, when McCuin took over at Jacksonville, and 2016, when Plitzuweit left for South Dakota.
“We’re excited about this opportunity. I’m familiar with South Dakota. I know the coach well,” McCuin said in her post selection show press conference. “We both took our styles to other institutions, and it’s worked for us.”
Ole Miss is led offensively by Shakira Austin (15.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 49 assists, 39 steals, 63 blocked shots) and Angel Baker (10.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 45 assists, 30 steals). Madison Scott (9.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 45 assists, 42 steals, 29 blocked shots) and Lashonda Monk (9.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 91 assists, 63 steals) are just off double figures.
The Rebels have just two players with more than 10 made three-pointers on the season: Snudda Collins (42 made 3s, 5.9 ppg) and Baker (26 made 3s).
The Rebels (13-8, 10-6 SEC) are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 years on the heels of the program’s first 20-win season since 2007 and their best SEC finish since 1993.
McCuin compared the Coyotes’ style of play to some of the teams Ole Miss faced this season, like Belmont, Missouri and Arkansas. But she didn’t see a parallel to the Ole Miss defense in USD’s schedule. The Rebels force 18.5 turnovers per contest, recording 9.2 steals per game as a team.
“Our team is familiar with their style, and on another note, South Dakota is not so familiar with our defensive style,” she said. “That’s not their conference. People who play like us don’t play them in the non-conference.”
