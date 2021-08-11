MITCHELL — Kimball-White Lake overcame three Redfield players recording three hits and a 13-11 hitting deficit as the Nationals beat the Pheasants 9-4 in the second round of the South Dakota State Class B Baseball Tournament, Wednesday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Dylanger Pierson had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI for KWL, which advances to face either Salem or Winner-Colome in the quarterfinals on Friday. Zak Wallner and Wesley Kroupa each had two hits. Armondo Rodriguez doubled, and Trent Wookey, Brian Zeman, Eathen Gaulke and Devin DeBoer each had a hit in the victory.
Levi Logan went 3-for-5 with a double, and Barrett Wren and Keith Jandel each had three hits for Redfield. Jared Kuehn tripled, and Mitch Babcock, Drew Dickhaut and Kevin Krumm each had a hit for the Pheasants.
Wallner went the distance, striking out 10, for the win. Justin Link took the loss, with Cooper Walton striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings of relief.
