SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty’s Brian Santiago has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, announced by the league office on Wednesday.
Santiago, a junior from Hartington, Nebraska, won the men’s race at the Herb Blakley Invitational in Madison on Saturday, posting a time of 27:04 over the 8,000-meter course.
