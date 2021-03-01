MENNO — Ninth-seeded Centerville outscored Menno 26-14 in the fourth quarter to claim a 65-54 upset victory over the Wolves in the opening round of the Region 5B Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Monday.
Will Kroger posted 20 points and 11 rebounds for Centerville, which travels to top-seeded Canistota for the second round today (Tuesday). Cole Edberg finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Logan Bobzin added 10 points in the victory.
For Menno, Josh Heckenlaible led the way with 18 points. Brady Fergen posted 12 points. Kadeyn Ulmer added nine rebounds and six assists.
CENTERVILLE (8-12) 11 15 13 26 — 65
MENNO (5-16) 14 13 13 14 — 54
Gayville-Volin 58, Freeman 39
GAYVILLE — Sixth-seeded Gayville-Volin advanced to the second round of the Region 5B Boys’ Basketball Tournament with a 58-39 victory over Freeman on Monday.
Spencer Karstens led a balanced Gayville-Volin effort with 15 points, three assists and four steals. Darien Rabe scored 11 points. Nate Quartier posted 10 points. Andrew Gustad had eight points and eight rebounds, and Kyle Hirsch added eight rebounds, three assists and four steals for the Raiders, who will travel to Freeman to face Freeman Academy-Marion today (Tuesday).
Jacob Swensen scored seven points for Freeman. Ethan Balvin and Bradey Kaufman each had six points, with Kaufman also recording five steals.
FREEMAN (0-21) 8 10 8 13 — 39
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (9-12) 15 15 15 13 — 58
Irene-Wakonda 50, Scotland 32
IRENE — Miles Pollman posted 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Irene-Wakonda past Scotland 50-32 in the opening round of the Region 5B Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Monday.
Mason Johnson finished with 10 points and six rebounds for Irene-Wakonda, which will travel to Hurley for the second round today (Tuesday). Conner Libby added nine points in the victory.
For Scotland, Stephen Johnson led the way with nine points. Ashton Dennis added seven points.
SCOTLAND (5-15) 9 5 10 8 — 32
IRENE-WAKONDA (6-15) 18 14 10 8 — 50
S.D. Region 6B
Marty 71, Avon 51
MARTY — Elias Sims posted 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to lead Marty past Avon 71-51 in the opening round of the Region 6B Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Monday.
Josiah Cottier scored 10 points and Israel Defender netted 10 points for Marty, which travels to Burke for a second-round game today (Tuesday). Tre Black Cloud grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and Joshua Leighton added three steals in the victory.
Riley Rucktaeschel scored a game-high 19 points and had eight rebounds for Avon. Lincoln Thury scored 12 points and Landon Thury grabbed eight rebounds for the Pirates.
AVON (3-17) 6 12 17 16 — 51
MARTY (8-7) 24 13 13 21 — 71
